Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Are India the new South Africa?

By
Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, July 11: India did tremendously well in the league stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but were shocked in the semifinal by New Zealand at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

In a split last-four clash that happened over two days because of inclement weather, India had a rare top-order collapse as they were reduced to five for three while chasing 240 and were bowled out for 221 after a splendid fightback from Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni who added 116 runs for the seventh wicket.

India's campaign at the 2019 World Cup was almost identical with that of 2015 when too, they topped the group with all win and then beat Bangladesh to make the semifinals.

WC Special | Fixtures | Stats

They lost to eventual champions Australia in the semifinal by 95 runs. Dhoni, who was the captain in that World Cup, had also been his team's main hope in the chase and got run out towards the end, just like he was on Wednesday.

1
43689

By losing their second semifinal in a row after remaining almost unbeatable in the tournament's initial phase, are India turning out to be the new South Africa at the World Cup? The Proteas, too, had played similarly in the World Cups in the 1990s when they won a lot of games in the league stages only to lose in the knock-outs.

They lost to England in 1992 in the semifinal; to the West Indies in 1996 in the quarterfinal and to Australia in 1999 in the semifinal again even after the match ended in a tie.

Batting second spells doom

India now have lost four of their seven World Cup semifinals. While Kapil's Devils were no more the devils they were in 1983 by losing the semifinal in 1987, Mohammad Azharuddin's men lost poorly in the semifinal of the 1996 edition before Dhoni and Kohli fell at the penultimate hurdles in the last two World Cups. And on all four occasions, India have lost batting second. The three times that they won were in 1983 (against England), 2003 (against Kenya) and 2011 (against Pakistan).

Are India failing to absorb the pressure of a World Cup semifinal?

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - July 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 12:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue