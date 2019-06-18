ICC World Cup 2019: Australia, England, India are title favourites this time, opines Glenn McGrath

The legendary pacer whose cricketing career spanned 14 years while talking to media persons in Ranchi, on the sidelines of an event, said Aaron Finch-led Australian side - who are the defending champions - can retain the trophy.

Fondly known as Pidge, the 49-year-old seemed mighty impressed with the progress the Men In Yellow made in the last few months.

Following the home series against India, where India dominated them, I think they changed their thought process after that. They adapted to new form of one-day cricket which is batting full 50 overs and looking to score all through the innings. IPL, T20 cricket has changed the way the game was played and scores like 350-400 were unheard of when I played. So they played with a changed mindset when they came to India and won.

"I think that gave them a lot of confidence and they have a good chance of winning the World Cup. My top three teams are Australia, India and England. New Zealand are the fourth."

McGrath is in Ranchi to conduct a two-day bowling workshop where he will provide tips and technicalities of bowling to young pacers in Jharkhand. The workshop is organised by the Jharkhand Sate Cricket Association (JSCA) at JSCA International Cricket Stadium Complex.

The former cricketer, who claimed 563 wickets in Test and 381 wickets in one-day international (ODI), also praised the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

He is expected to groom around 20 fast bowlers playing Under-23 and Under-19 cricket. He will also provide bowling tips to about half a dozen coaches. He arrived in Ranchi on Saturday night and began the training session from Monday.

When asked about the JSCA Stadium he said, "The ground looks good. Later in the day, I take a walk around and get the feel. Unfortunately, I won't be able to play out here, I'm too old and retired now."

When asked about his opinion about local-boy MS Dhoni, the fast-bowling great said, "There are talks of his retirement, Dhoni should keep playing as long as he enjoys. He's a great cricketer, just the way he goes about is impressive. Nothing ever seems to faze him. He's always involved which is amazing. He's a class player, always in control and I think it will be big loss to the team when he retires.

"He's stood for Virat Kohli (and guided him). Kohli plays a lot of energy and passion but sometimes he just needs to be controlled and having MS there will definitely do that. Plus, he's class apart from a lot of people," he concluded.