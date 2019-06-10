ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Preview, probable xi, venue, match details

ICC World Cup 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Bangladesh had a perfect start to their World Cup, with 21-run win over South Africa which also saw them post their highest one-day international score of 330-6. However, the Tigers were not able to carry forward the winning momentum and were handed a two-wicket loss by New Zealand followed by a massive a 106-run defeat to hosts England.

In the batting department, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been impressive but openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal have squandered their starts, failing to play impactful knocks.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is in fine form with the bat, having scored two half-centuries and a hundred in the tournament, is expected to play the key role again for his side. However, Bangladesh's main concern will be their bowling that came unstuck in their previous game against England who amassed 386.

"We are disappointed in the manner we actually bowled. I thought we bowled really, really well against South Africa and against New Zealand. We were expecting a better bowling performance in this match," Shakib had said after the match.

1

7

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be optimistic of their chances after recovering from a crushing 10-wicket defeat in their opening match against New Zealand.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened game to breathe life into their campaign but the island nation were forced to split points with Pakistan after the match was called off due to heavy rains.

He was also administered with antibiotics,” said Team Manager, Mr. Asantha De Mel. “Pradeep will not take part in Sri Lanka’s Game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, as he will need a week’s time to recover from the injury’’#CWC19 #LionsRoar — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 9, 2019

Sri Lanka's batting unit has failed to last the full 50 overs in both their matches. They lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and then seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan and the 1996 champions will be wary of another middle-order batting collapse.

In the bowling department, Sri Lanka will miss the services of pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who was the architect of their win against Afghanistan, claiming four wickets for 31 runs. In his absence, the onus will be more on veteran pacer Lasith Malinga to guide the side to victory against Bangladesh.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain),Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Match starts at 3 PM IST

Venue: The Bristol County Ground, Bristol, England

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar