ICC World Cup 2019: Defending champions Australia face tough tests

London, June 24: Australia's hopes of defending their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 crown will face a strong test this week against England and table-toppers New Zealand.
All of Australia's five wins at this year's tournament have come against sides out of the semifinal places and their tough week begins against a wounded England on Tuesday.
The tournament favourites were stunned by Sri Lanka last time out and will be desperate to respond in a much-anticipated showdown at Lord's.
Another clash at the same venue will follow for Aaron Finch's men on Saturday, Australia set to play a New Zealand side who are yet to lose at the World Cup.
FIXTURES
Monday 24 June: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (the Rose Bowl) - 1030 BST start
Tuesday 25 June: England v Australia (Lord's) - 1030
Wednesday 26 June: New Zealand v Pakistan (Edgbaston) - 1030
Thursday 27 June: West Indies v India (Old Trafford) - 1030
Friday 28 June: Sri Lanka v South Africa (The Riverside) - 1030
Saturday 29 June: Pakistan v Afghanistan (Headingley) - 1030, New Zealand v Australia (Lord's) - 1330
Sunday 30 June: England v India (Edgbaston) - 1030
THE WEEK'S BIG GAME
England's defeat to Sri Lanka on Friday gave hope to the chasing pack of sneaking into the semi-finals, when previously it looked as though the hosts, Australia, India and New Zealand would pull well clear of the rest. Were Eoin Morgan's side to lose again at Lord's on Tuesday, the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan will feel they are in with a real chance, and Australia would dearly love to pile the pressure firmly on their Ashes foes.
STANDINGS
1. New Zealand - 11pts from 6 games, Net Run Rate +1.306 2. Australia - 10pts from 6 games, NRR +0.849 3. India - 9pts from 5 games, NRR +0.809 4. England - 8pts from 6 games, NRR +1.457 5. Sri Lanka - 6pts from 6 games, NRR -1.119 6. Bangladesh - 5pts from 6 games, NRR -0.407 7. Pakistan – 5pts from 6 games, NRR -1.265 8. West Indies - 3pts from 6 games, NRR +0.190 9. South Africa - 3pts from 7 games, NRR -0.324 10. Afghanistan - 0pts from 6 games, NRR -1.712
LEADING RUN-SCORERS
1: David Warner (Aus) - 447 2: Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) - 425 3: Joe Root (Eng) - 424
LEADING WICKET-TAKERS
=1: Jofra Archer (Eng), Mitchell Starc (Aus), Mohammad Amir (Pak) - 15
