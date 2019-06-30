ICC World Cup 2019: England vs India: Key stats and records Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni could create in Birmingham

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust the hosts from the global event.

Not long ago, England were considered to be favourites to win the tournament but Eoin Morgan's men have bungled big time in crucial games, which has now brought them at the verge of exit with only eight points from seven games.

Five key points that can affect India vs England match | MS Dhoni: Standing up against the storm surge

England's best ODI team in recent history with the likes of Captain Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer would be eyeing a dominant show and avoid the imminent exit.

Sunday's encounter at Birmingham's Edgbaston with a capacity Indian crowd could be rather unsettling for a team which is already under severe pressure from all quarters. It was a young Sourav Ganguly, who wrote England's epitaph with an all-round show at this very ground at the 1999 World Cup.

England vs India: Preview

A few records will also be created during the high-profile game as captain Virat Kohli, his predecessor MS Dhoni and, several others are on the verge of setting some records.

Here are a few stats and records that will be set during this game:

Stats:

▶ Virat Kohli has scored 243 ODI runs at Edgbaston, more than any active England player (Eoin Morgan 239), the India captain has been dismissed just once before in five previous innings at the venue in Birmingham (22*, 43, 1*, 81*, 96*; James Anderson the only bowler to dismiss him there in ODIs).

▶ Kuldeep Yadav (India) will make his 50th ODI appearance in this match, he already has 91 wickets to his name and his career best figures (6/25) came against England in a match at Trent Bridge in 2018.

▶ Ben Stokes has managed to score 50+ in his last two ODI knocks for England; only once before has the all-rounder managed a longer run of such scores, that streak in 2016 saw him hit two 50s before scoring a century against Bangladesh.

▶ Ben Stokes is yet to be hit for a six at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far, every other bowler to bowl 30+ overs has been hit for a maximum.

▶ After suffering back-to-back losses on home turf, England are looking to avoid recording three straight men's ODI defeats at home for the first time since May-September 2014; they went on to taste five successive loses in that span, including three defeats against India.

▶ England have won their last three men's ODIs at Edgbaston, their last defeat at the venue in Birmingham coming in 2014 against India.

▶ India have won 16 of their last 17 completed ICC Men's Cricket World Cup matches (L1); they have won all five of their completed games so far in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 and are the only unbeaten side in the competition.

▶ India are undefeated in their last three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup games against England (W2, T1), including a victory over them at Edgbaston in the 1999 edition; England had won three of the first four clashes with India in this tournament.

▶ England have won three of their last four men's ODIs against India (L1); the last three matches of that span were played in England (2018) with India winning the first in Nottingham before the hosts bounced back to win the next two games.

Records:

▶ Kohli has slammed four 50+ scores in the tournament and if he manages to post another half-century, he will join Steve Smith's record to score five consecutive fifties in the tournament.

▶ Kohli is 97 runs short from being the 3rd Indian batsman to score 1000 runs in World Cup.

▶ If Kohli scores 50 more runs in this game, then he will surpass Rahul Dravid (1238 runs) to become the highest run getter in England in ODIs. Kohli has scored 1189 runs in England.

▶ MS Dhoni (India) has scored 1,504 runs against England in ODI cricket, he needs 20 more for the most by a batsman from either side in the history of this fixture (Yuvraj Singh, 1,523 runs).

(With inputs from agencies)