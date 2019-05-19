Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: I believe we owe them one, says Ngidi ahead of World Cup clash against India

By Pti
ngidi

Dubai, May 19: South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi wants to set the record straight against India in the upcoming World Cup, saying his team "owes one" to the Virat Kohli-led side following its ODI series loss at home.

Visitors India had sealed a comprehensive 5-1 win over South Africa last year. The Proteas were missing some key players including skipper Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock during that series and Ngidi believes a full-strength team will be able to return the favour when they clash with India on June 5 at Southampton.

"I believe we owe them one," the 23-year-old said.

"I'm looking forward to India. When they came here, they had a good series against us. So in my mind, I believe we owe them one. It would be a very exciting game for me. I'm sure it will be for all the guys as well. They're a great team, don't take that away from them. But when they had a good series here, we were missing a few players. With those guys back, we'll see how it evens out a bit," added the 23-year-old.

South Africa have never won the World Cup and Ngidi said it would be a dream come true if he can help the side to victory. "Since I started this journey in international cricket, it's something that was always brought to my attention: that there's a World cup coming, and am I looking to be within that squad? And now I'm here, and there's no turning back. Nothing but excitement going there, and it would be a dream come true to win that World Cup and bring it back to South African soil."

South Africa will open their World Cup campaign against hosts England on May 30 at the Oval and Ngidi said they would want to send a statement to the hot favourites.

"We are well-aware that they are probably under a lot more pressure than we are," said Ngidi, who has picked up 34 ODI wickets at an average of 21.64. "They are hosts, they're considered to be favourites and that's an advantage for us. We obviously want to win, and if we do, it would send a massive statement."

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: EIB 2 - 2 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 21:41 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue