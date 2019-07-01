ICC World Cup 2019: India probable XI against Bangladesh

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit returned to his run-making ways after two modest outings with a hundred against England. But the knock could not guide India to win and the Mumbaikar will be looking forward to play match-defining innings on Tuesday against Bangladesh.

2. KL Rahul

Rahul was dismissed for a duck against England and another failure against Bangaldesh might show him the exit. That the team management summoning Mayank Agarwal for injured Vijay Shankar could be a slight warning for Rahul to ship up.

3. Virat Kohli

The India skipper has made his 5th successive fifty in this World Cup against England at Edgbaston. The wait for a Kohli hundred is still on and hopefully he will get a three-figure knock against the South Asian neighbours.

4. Rishabh Pant

The much-await Pant outing happened against England in the last match. It was not a big innings but before falling to a brilliant catch at the boundary line, Pant showed that he can bring some fresh vibe to India's middle order. The team will be eyeing a meatier knock from Pant on Tuesday.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran batsman has been subjected to unwarranted critcism for India's defeat against England. That he failed to advocate for a DRS against Jason Roy too has been constituted to fans' ire. But the man himself will be taking the match against Bangladesh as another chance to contribute to team's cause than putting himself under any unnecessary pressure.

6. Kedar Jadhav/Ravindra Jadeja

Kedar Jadhav had another rather colourless, little outing against England. There was nothing much to do for him with the bat and was never summoned to bowl. It remains to be seen that whether the management persists with him or opt for more practical option of Jadeja, an infinitely better bowler and fielder and a useful batsman.

7. Hardik Pandya

Pandya underlined his status as India's premier all-rounder with a quick 40 and unfortunatley got out just as he was looking to build some momentum. Pandya will be eager to turn in a match-winning effort against Bangladesh.

8. Mohammed Shami

Shami took five wickets against England to swell his wicket tally to an incredible 13 from a mere three matches. He will be keen to add a few more sticks against Bangladesh and his spell upfront will be important against the likes of Saumya Sarkar and in-form Shakib-al-Hasan.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner were taken to cleaners by Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes and conceded 88 runs in 10 overs. But Chahal is a fiesty character who would like to tame the challenge of bowling against highly-spirited Bangladesh batsmen.

10. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman bowler too had a modest outing against England, though he picked up the wicket of Jason Roy, thanks to that outstanding catch by Ravindra Jadeja at long-on fence. He would like to come up with a neat performance against Bangladesh.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

When all other bowlers were getting carted around. Bumrah bowled from a different planet and his spell 10-1-44-1 will remain as a masterclass in bowling on a blant surface. With the match poised to take place at the same venue, the team management will be hoping for Bumrah to come up with another good effort.