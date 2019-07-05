ICC World Cup 2019: India probable XI against Sri Lanka

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit has four hundreds and two fifties from eight matches and is the top scorer of the tournament with upwards of 500 runs. He would like to extend the big run before the semis and help India to another win and this time over Lanka.

2. KL Rahul

Rahul made an impressive fifty against Bangladesh adding a big opening stand with Rohit. He would like to keep the good run going and get some more runs under his belt before the semifinals.

3. Virat Kohli

The much-anticipated Kohli hundred still has not come after eight league matches though the Indian skipper has made five fifties in them. Perhaps, the final league match may fetch him a three figure mark, though he would not be sweating over it until team achieve its goals.

4. Rishabh Pant

During the two outings he made in this World Cup, Pant made 32 and 48 and looked quite fine batting in the middle order. Pant will be eager to notch up a fifty or more against Lanka and enter the knockouts in a confident frame of mind.

5. MS Dhoni

Dhoni is not entirely out of the storm's eye and need a vintage knock to silcne his detractors, and this also amidst talks about his impending retirement after the World Cup. And rest assured, Dhoni will come up with something notable soon.

6. Dinesh Karthik/Ravindra Jadeja

Karthik did not have any notable outing against Bangladesh but should be able to retain the place unless the team management wants to bring back Kedar Jadhav or include Ravindra Jadeja to add another option of bowling against Sri Lanka.

7. Hardik Pandya

Pandya came up with a good effort with the ball against Bangladesh to underline his utility to the team. A few more runs and wickets would be within his radar against Lanka. The other remote possbility is to rest him ahead of the semis and bring in Jadeja.

8. Bhuneshwar Kumar

After coming back to XI after injury, Bhuvi did a good job upfront with the new ball against Bangladesh. He would be eager to pick up a few more wickets ahead of the semis and build momentum and match confidence.

9. Mohammed Shami

Shami with 14 wickets from four matches has been a success story for India and he would like to add a few more against Sri Lanka. Hopefully, Shami will be able to control the run flow in the death overs. He had leaked runs in the matches against England and Bangladesh towards the end.

10. Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal had another good match against Bangladesh and would be eager to round off the league engagements with another fine outing against the Lankans. Unless, the management wants to give him a rest ahead of the semis and bring back Kuldeep Yadav.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah showed why he is the top limited-over bowler with a stellar show against Bangladesh when he took four wickets. He would be raring to go against the Lankans in the final league encounter ahead of the semis.