Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni claim unwanted stats at Southampton

By
ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni claim unwanted stats at Southampton

New Delhi, June 22: Indian cricket team had a sluggish day out against a quality Afghanistan spin attack in their league game Saturday (June 22) in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat against Afghanistan. After playing four games, Team India claimed a record when India lost their star opener Rohit Sharma cheaply in the fifth over of the match.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

Mujeeb, who opened the innings for his team with the new ball, gave India a major jolt as he clean bowled Rohit with a beauty. The Mumbaikar, who has smashed two centuries and a fifty in the tournament, was dismissed for single digit.

Rohit claims unwanted record

Rohit claims unwanted record

The 18-year-old finger spinner bowled a carrom length ball, outside off stump which the Mumbai opener missed completely while trying to defend it. The ball was pitching and leaving Rohit rather than heading into the pads and the Indian opener was beaten by a beauty.

Rohit's dismissal against Mujeeb was the first occasion in the World Cup when an Indian batsman was dismissed by a spinner in the tournament. India played well against the spinners of South Africa, Australia and Pakistan but they failed to do any damage.

Not a good start for India

Not a good start for India

India's famed top-order had a forgettable outing with the bat as their openers Rohit and KL Rahul departed cheaply. Rahul threw his wicket away after scoring 30 runs while attempting a reckless reverse sweep.

Afghan spinners shine:

Later, India lost their top five against spinners. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed to Mohammed Nabi, while Vijay Shankar was dismissed by part-time spinner Rahmat Shah. MS Dhoni was dismissed by Rashid Khan.

MS Dhoni stumped for the second time in ODI career

MS Dhoni stumped for the second time in ODI career

MS Dhoni was stumped by Ikram Ali for 28 as the veteran cricketer was looking to accelerate the Indian innings. He came outside his crease to hammer Rashid Khan for a maximum but missed the ball completely before the wicketkeeper dislodged the stumps.

Only the second time MS Dhoni has been stumped in an ODI. The last time was against West Indies in the 2011 World Cup.

Dhoni (28 off 52) also earned the dubious distinction of playing a slow score of 25+ runs as he scored at a strike rate of 53.84 in this game. The 37-year-old surpassed David Warner (26 off 48) who's scored at a strike rate of 54.17.

India produced a dismal batting effort at Southampton as Afghanistan restricted a star-studded Indian side to a paltry 224/8 in stipulated 50 overs. Every spinner from Afghanistan had a dream outing against a quality Indian batting line up. Mujeeb, Rashid, Nabi, and even part-time spinner Rahmat Shah produced economical show with the bat to prevent Indian batsmen from freeing their arms.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 28 - June 22 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 18:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue