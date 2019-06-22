ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni claim unwanted stats at Southampton

Rohit claims unwanted record

The 18-year-old finger spinner bowled a carrom length ball, outside off stump which the Mumbai opener missed completely while trying to defend it. The ball was pitching and leaving Rohit rather than heading into the pads and the Indian opener was beaten by a beauty.

Rohit's dismissal against Mujeeb was the first occasion in the World Cup when an Indian batsman was dismissed by a spinner in the tournament. India played well against the spinners of South Africa, Australia and Pakistan but they failed to do any damage.

Not a good start for India

India's famed top-order had a forgettable outing with the bat as their openers Rohit and KL Rahul departed cheaply. Rahul threw his wicket away after scoring 30 runs while attempting a reckless reverse sweep.

Afghan spinners shine:

Later, India lost their top five against spinners. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed to Mohammed Nabi, while Vijay Shankar was dismissed by part-time spinner Rahmat Shah. MS Dhoni was dismissed by Rashid Khan.

MS Dhoni stumped for the second time in ODI career

MS Dhoni was stumped by Ikram Ali for 28 as the veteran cricketer was looking to accelerate the Indian innings. He came outside his crease to hammer Rashid Khan for a maximum but missed the ball completely before the wicketkeeper dislodged the stumps.

Only the second time MS Dhoni has been stumped in an ODI. The last time was against West Indies in the 2011 World Cup.

Dhoni (28 off 52) also earned the dubious distinction of playing a slow score of 25+ runs as he scored at a strike rate of 53.84 in this game. The 37-year-old surpassed David Warner (26 off 48) who's scored at a strike rate of 54.17.