ICC World Cup 2019: Team India's Opponents, Schedule, Venue and Timings

Team India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, will open their 2019 WC campaign in the British summer against South Africa on June 5 in their nine round robin league matches.

The 12th edition of the men's Cricket World Cup will be staged for the fifth time in the United Kingdom.

48 matches in 46 days will be played across 11 venues in England and Wales: Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge, Headingley, Old Trafford, County Ground Taunton, Bristol County Ground, The Riverside Durham, Hampshire Bowl and Cardiff Wales Stadium.

All the day matches will start at 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST), while the day/night matches - seven of them - will start at 1:30 PM BST (5:30 PM IST).

The Lord's will host the final of the World Cup for the fifth time on 14 July. The first semi-final (No.1 v No.4) will be at Old Trafford on 9 July while the second semi-final (No.2 v No.3) will be staged at Edgbaston on 11 July. Each of the semi-finals and the final has been allotted a reserve day.

The 10-team tournament will see all teams face one another once in a single group phase. The four teams that top the league stage will then face off in the two semi-finals.

While the top eight teams qualified for the tournament on the basis of their rankings, the Windies and Afghanistan qualified by virtue of topping the qualifiers.

Men In Blue will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16 and would be hoping to square off the humiliating defeat against Men In Green during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final at Lord's. India will play at six different venues.

They will play two games each at Southampton (SA, Afghanistan), Birmingham (England and Bangladesh) and Manchester (Pakistan and West Indies), respectively.

They will play a game each at Oval (Australia), Nottingham (New Zealand) and Leeds (Sri Lanka).

Here's the full list of India's fixtures in the CWC 2019:

June 5: Vs South Africa @ Southampton - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)

June 9: Australia @ Oval - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)

June 13: New Zealand @ Nottingham - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)

June 16: Pakistan @ Manchester - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)

June 22: Afghanistan @ Southampton - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)

June 27: West Indies @ Manchester - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)

June 30: England @ Birmingham - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)

July 2: Bangladesh @ Birmingham - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)

July 6: Sri Lanka @ Leeds - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)

July 9: 1st SEMI-FINAL @ Manchester - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)

July 11: 2nd SEMI-FINAL @ Birmingham - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)

July 14: FINAL @ Lord's - 10:30 AM BST (2:30 PM IST)