ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa must use England’s blueprint for ODI recovery, suggests Jacques Kallis

Rebuild the team for next WC

According to former South Africa captain and batting great Jacques Kallis the Proteas need to take inspiration from England as they rebuild their team for the next World Cup.

"Four years ago, England were perhaps one of the lowest ranked teams in the world after really struggling at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. However, they used the disappointment of their performances in 2015 to rebuild their team and totally change their mentality and approach to one-day cricket," Kallis wrote in a column for ICC.

'Learn to play fearless like England'

Kallis, who has played 166 Tests and 328 ODIs for South Africa, further stated, "England now play without fear and aren't afraid to make mistakes. For me, South Africa have approached things too defensively at this tournament and they need to attack each match with much more positivity going forward. You don't need to make wholesale changes, England are still captained by Eoin Morgan, as they were four years ago.

Time for introspection

Hailed as one of the greatest all-rounders of all times, Kallis further writes that Cricket South Africa needs to be thoughtful in it's approach towards overhauling the team.

"Some will demand everything is changed but a total clean out is just not the way ahead, we need to be more considered and thoughtful. The first thing that needs to be looked at is the brand of cricket South Africa are playing and all the players will want to be part of that conversation.

Kallis has also suggested the players to have some honest conversations and show some trust in each other.

"In my career I always improved after a setback, that's sport. It's human nature to want to learn when things don't go according to plan. There will need to be some honest conversations and they will need to trust each other. However, you cannot keep chopping and changing a team and I don't think they will," he added further.

Invest in the youth to lay a solid foundation

Kallis, who has slammed 62 international centuries in his career that spanned 19 years, said young and talented players in the current side could be the foundation of for a better future and they'll definitely learn from the present slide.

"South Africa have some great young players in their 20s (Kagiso Rabada, 24, Lungi Ngidi, 23, Andile Phehlukwayo,23, and Aiden Markram, 24) and they can be the foundation for the future. What those guys have been through at this World Cup will be invaluable and the process starts with them and hard work begins with the very next series.

"England are proof how quickly things can change in four years, so long as you have the right approach," he signed off.