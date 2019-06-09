Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest to score 2000 ODI runs against Australia, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi, June 9: India opener Rohit Sharma touched another milestone as he became the fourth batsman to hit 2000 ODI runs against Australia during the league game in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Kennington Oval.

Rohit, who slammed his career's first ODI double century against the same opponents, took just 37 innings to get to the milestone and became the fastest to enter this club.

Rohit Sharma has now joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Desmond Haynes, Sir Vivian Richards in the elite club in the 50-over format against the Aussies. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 3077 runs under his belt against the Australians.

Rohit also averages highest against the Australians after getting 2000 runs in the ODIs.

1
43657

Batsmen to have scored 2000-plus runs against Australia and their averages:

3077 Sachin Tendulkar (Average 44.59)

2262 Desmond Haynes (Average 40.39)

2187 Vivian Richards (Average 50.86)

2003* Rohit SHARMA (Average 62.68)

Rohit slammed an unbeaten in the previous encounter against South Africa and gave his team a winning start in the quadrennial event. He scored 122* off 144 deliveries against a quality Protea pace attack. That was Rohit's 23rd ODI century in the ODIs as he surpassed former India captain and batting great Sourav Ganguly's 22 ODI tons record.

Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in their second World Cup contest.

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
