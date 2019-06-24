ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma plays charade with Dinesh Karthik as Team India take bus ride to Manchester - Watch

Rohit took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a video in which he could be seen playing charades with his teammates and having a laugh riot during the game. During the five-hour long bus drive from Southampton to Manchester, the Men In Blue chilled out in the team bus and enjoyed each other's company.

"5 hour drive - A little Netflix, a little charades and a lot of light conversation. PS - Excellent guess there Dk," Rohit captioned the video.

In the video, Rohit could be seen acting and his fellow teammate Dinesh Karthik is making the guess. Once Rohit finished giving hints with his acting, the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman guessed the correct name and everyone gives each other a high five.

Later, Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar could also be seen acting to explain his partner guess the hint but he fails miserably and Rohit has a laugh.

Problems aplenty for Men In Blue

After registering a hard-fought win against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl in Southampton, the Indian Cricket Team headed for Manchester where they'll face West Indies in their next ICC World Cup 2019 clash on Thursday (June 27).

Earlier on Sunday, Rohit was trolled Twitter when the cricketer made a gaffe while posting a throwback image of Team India's Champions Trophy 2013 win in England.

Indian cricket team was marking the anniversary of their 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumph on June 23. Rohit joined his teammates to relive those moments and shared an image with the Champions Trophy in his hands.

However, the 30-year-old quoted the wrong year in his tweet. Instead of Champions Trophy 2013 - which the Men In Blue won, Rohit wrote Champions Trophy 2017 - which Team India lost to Pakistan in the final.