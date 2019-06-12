Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Sania slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads hyping the Indo-Pak World Cup match

By Pti
mirza

New Delhi, June 12: Tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday (June 12) slammed the "cringeworthy" TV advertisements hyping the much-awaited World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Abhinandan spoof: World Cup match ad by Pakistani channel draws ire on Twitter

The advertisement war in run-up to the Sunday's (June 16) clash between the arch-rivals, has heated up with TV channels in both the countries putting out despicable ads. Pakistan's Jazz TV has produced an ad, which features a character who is seen mimicking Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by the Pakistani military a day after the Balakot airstrike.

ICC Cricket World Cup Special Page | Full Schedule

The 33 seconds ad shows a model in a blue India jersey, sporting Varthaman's trademark mustache. He is seen repeating Abhinandan's viral remarks, "I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this" to the questions asked on India's strategy for the match.

India's Star TV, on the other hand, has been running an ad where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan's "abbu" (father), referring to India's domination over their rivals in the World Cup. "Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border, seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !!," Sania wrote on her twitter handle.

Tension escalated between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
