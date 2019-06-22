Cricket

Shameful: Pakistani fan harasses Sarfaraz Ahmed in front of his son, calls him a pig - Watch

By
New Delhi, June 22: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is facing severe backlash for his team's dismal show in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The criticism of the Men In Green has increased manifold following their team's humiliating defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India last Sunday at Old Trafford. Pakistan fans and experts were deeply annoyed with the team's meek surrender against India as their team hardly showed any resistance in a largely one-sided game.

Hassan Ali backs India to win WC, deletes tweet later

Ever since that loss, almost every cricketer in the Pakistani squad is facing criticism on social media even during the game several Pakistani fans used cuss words against the players while several others questioned the team's integrity.

As a leader of the side, Sarfaraz is facing criticism from all corners and several fans are demanding that the wicketkeeper-batsman must be stripped of his captaincy as well.

Ever since their loss to India, videos are going viral over social media in which Pakistani fans, both in England as well as in Pakistan are mocking their cricketers.

A video is getting viral over social media in which a Pakistani fan is heckling and harassing the cricketer in a mall in England. The cricketer - who is accompanied by his family and son - is being verbally harassed by the fan.

The harasser could be seen chasing the cricketer, who is being criticised for his fitness lately, and saying, "Why are you as fat as a pig? You have made Pakistan proud."

However, the cricketer prefers not to react and walks away. The incident has irked the cricket fans and is receiving criticism on social media and demanding that the person in question needs to be arrested and penalised for his actions.

Pakistan will face South Africa in their next game on Sunday (June 23) at Lord's and would be eager to make amends to their mistakes.

As per reports, Sarfaraz has already advised his teammates to pull up their socks and put up an improved show and return to winning ways in order to keep their semi-final.

Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 0:44 [IST]
