ICC World Cup 2019: Sheldon Cottrell's superb reflex throw runs Tamim Iqbal out - Watch

Days after he took a stunning catch against Australia in the league game to dismiss star batsman Steve Smith, 'The Seargent' once again displayed electrict fielding during the match against Bangladesh.

Cottrell, who is being loved for his trademark salute after getting a wicket, effected a brilliant run out off his own bowling to leave Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal stunned.

Batting on 48, Iqbal came out of his crease to sneak a quick single but the ball went directly in the hands of the bowler, who showed quick reflex and threw the ball towards the striker's end. Caught off-guard with return throw, Iqbal tried to drag his bat inside the crease but it was too late as the direct hit had dislodged the bails by then.

An incredible bit of fielding from Sheldon Cottrell saw to the end of Tamim Iqbal's stay at the crease.



However, West Indies lost the game by seven wickets. A 189-run stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das drove Bangladesh to a record ODI run chase to keep their hopes of sealing a semi-final berth alive.

Shakib struck his second century of CWC19, finishing unbeaten on 124 off 99 balls, while Liton Das almost had time to bring up a hundred of his own, smashing a scintillating 94* off 69 balls.

The pair guided Bangladesh to a memorable victory in front of a vocal crowd of fans, sparking joyous scenes when the match-winning boundary was pulled through square leg by Liton. That shot was emblematic of the chase, in which West Indies' accustomed short-ball strategy was summarily dismantled by the Bangladeshi batsmen.

Soumya Sarkar got the Tigers off to a flier with a 23-ball 29, while Tamim Iqbal's 48 helped lay the platform. He and Mushfiqur Rahim fell in consecutive overs to give the Windies a sniff, but Liton and Shakib put any hopes of a comeback to bed.