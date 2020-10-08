Incredible Varun Chakravarthy of KKR: From CSK net bowler to dismissing 'Thala' MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

He might have never imagined that one day he would play against Dhoni, and bowl against him. That's the incredible story of Varun Chakravarthy, the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner, who hails from Tamil Nadu.

Varun could not be a part of Chennai Super Kings, but managed to play against them in the IPL 2020 and even dismissed Dhoni, and could not hide his joy. "Thala, thala dhaan (Thala is thala)." Varun had castled Dhoni on Wednesday (October 7), a dismissal that turned the match in favour of KKR.

"Yeah, I was feeling pressure bowling to Dhoni sir. Three years back, I used to come to the Chepauk stand and sit with the audience, crowd," he told Rahul Tripathi in a video interview posted by iplt20.com. "I used to come just to see Dhoni batting. Now I bowled against him. It was a surreal moment for me.

"Today's wicket was very flat. My thought was, it was a 180-run wicket. So, it was not turning a great deal. Mahi bhai was going well. I just thought that if I can land the ball in good length. I might have a chance to take his wicket. Thankfully, I was able to execute it well,' he said.

Tripathi, who made a forceful fifty, asked Varun: "There was a big fanboy moment even for me when I played for RPS and saw him for the first time. You got photographs with him today. I know he's a hero for all of us, how do you feel about it?"

Varun said: "After the match I took a picture with Dhoni sir. I just want to say one thing in Tamil - Thala, thala dhaan."