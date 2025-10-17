Cristiano Ronaldo yet to decide on India Trip, final decision may come after Al Nassr match on Saturday

Cricket IND vs AUS: Fans seen Running for Selfie with Virat Kohli, BCCI's special Ro-Ko Video goes Viral By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 9:27 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As the Indian cricket team settles into Perth ahead of the Australia series, a video from BCCI has gone viral, involving the star duo.

The 43-second video montage, shared via BCCI showcases Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli back in the iconic blue ODI kit. Captured during intense training sessions at Perth Stadium, the clip highlights their batting drills, fielding sharpness, and trademark intensity ahead of the first ODI against Australia on October 19.

Dubbed the "ROKO" partnership, the duo's synergy as former captain and vice-captain is emphasized, tapping into India's quest for a strong white-ball rebound after the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Released just days before the opener, the post has already garnered over 3,000 likes in less than an hour on X. The series marks a pivotal moment for India under new ODI captain Shubman Gill, with Rohit and Kohli returning as key pillars in a transitional squad.

Scheduled for Perth (October 19), Melbourne (October 22), and Sydney (October 25), it pits India's batting firepower against Australia's balanced attack on bouncy pitches. India aims to build on recent successes, including strong showings in the Asia Cup, while Australia seeks home dominance.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both have a big task on hand. With their form and fitness under immense scrutiny, the Indian duo will be aiming to secure a productive outing for themselves.

But one thing for sure! The craze for Virat Kohli remains the same down under, as a video on social media showed people running to have a moment with Kohli at India's practice centre. The fans were seen hurrying to get a selfie as the star India batter concluded his training on Thursday.

Kohli and Rohit both have been indispensable members of the Indian team for more than a decade, but the duo have stepped away from Test and T20Is in recent times. With ODI cricket being the solitary format, the stalwarts' presence has become the flagship event in Australia.