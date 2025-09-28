Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Will Replace Hardik Pandya If He Fails To Recover From Cramps? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:05 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: India's preparations for the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan have hit an unexpected snag with questions looming over the fitness of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

During the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka on Friday, December 26, at the Dubai International Stadium, Pandya bowled only the opening over, conceding seven runs but striking immediately with the wicket of Kusal Mendis. Surprisingly, he was not called upon again and later walked off the field, with Rinku Singh substituting in his place.

The timing of this concern is far from ideal. India take on Pakistan in the title clash on Sunday, September 28, and Pandya's unavailability could disrupt their balance. Captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted after the Sri Lanka match that, "Few boys had a lot of cramps today, we will have a recovery day tomorrow and turn up the same way we turned up today (in the final)." While he didn't name individuals, it is believed Pandya and Tilak Varma were among those affected. India's bowling coach Morne Morkel also confirmed, when asked about Pandya.

India's batting against Sri Lanka looked strong, with Abhishek Sharma's 61 anchoring their total of 203. Sanju Samson (39) and Tilak Varma (49) chipped in vital contributions. The contest eventually went into a super over after Pathum Nissanka's century nearly turned the chase in Sri Lanka's favour. Arshdeep Singh then rose to the occasion, giving away only two runs and claiming two wickets, before India sealed victory with ease.

If Pandya does not recover in time, India's management will be forced to weigh their options. Arshdeep Singh's heroics make him a natural choice to slot into the XI, but his inclusion could leave India's batting depth exposed. One possible adjustment could be to sacrifice a leg-spinner to accommodate the extra seamer, though Kuldeep Yadav and his spin partner Varun Chakaravarthy have been central to India's success.

With Abhishek Sharma contributing nearly 35% of India's runs in this tournament, the pressure on him and the rest of the top order will only increase if the middle-to-lower order loses balance. For Pakistan, this could be the opening they are waiting for.

As India chase their ninth Asia Cup crown, the uncertainty surrounding Pandya's role adds an intriguing layer to what promises to be a fiery final against their fiercest rivals.