Cricket Navi Mumbai LIVE Weather Updates, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Rain at DY Patil Stadium, Match Delayed

oi-Sauradeep Ash

IND vs SA LIVE Weather Updates: India are up against South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday (November 2).

Check Out the Live Weather Updates for the match here. Keep refreshing for latest updates.

LIVE Feed

IND vs SA WWC 2025 Final Weather Live Drizzle continues. The covers are on. Navi Mumbai Weather Live Updates Currently, the rain remains incessant. It is pelting down in Navi Mumbai as the wait continues. The players are inside the dressing room and the fans are at the stands, patiently staying and praying for the rain gods to shy away now. Still, even if it stops, the ground has taken serious drenching and the play will be delayed. Navi Mumbai Weather Update It continues to rain in Navi Mumbai. India and South Africa will face each other in the final for the first time. And here is the likely playing 11 for both teams- India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba. Navi Mumbai LIVE Weather Updates It is 3 pm right now and the match was supposed to start. We will start to lose overs from around 5 pm today and as I write it, the sky gods don't look too kind. IND vs SA Live Weather Updates It is pouring down at the moment. The umpires are in unision and having a talk, but things look extremely bleak at the moment. Remember, the match has a reserve day tomorrow if things go wrong today. Navi Mumbai Weather Updates It has started raining yet again in Navi Mumbai. The toss was scheduled at 3 pm, but it is going to be delayed again. Navi Mumbai Weather Live Updates The rain has eased up a bit. Some of the ground staff have arrived and they are moving the covers. The crowd has come in numbers. Navi Mumbai LIVE Weather Update It continues to rain in Navi Mumbai. There are already some wet patches in the ground. The toss is set to get delayed, and if it rains more, we may have a delayed start to the match as well. IND-W vs SA-W Weather LIVE The covers are on. It continues to drizzle in Navi Mumbai. IND vs SA Final, Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE Weather Updates It is currently raining in Navi Mumbai and the covers at the DY Patil Stadium are on. The toss is about to take place at 2:30 pm IST, and it may get delayed. India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Hello and Welcome to the Live Weather Updates for the Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa. The final will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and it starts from 3 pm IST.

India is set to face South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. India enjoys an unbeaten run at this venue during the tournament, adding to the excitement as they chase their first-ever Women's World Cup title following prior runner-up finishes in 2005 and 2017. South Africa, meanwhile, enters their maiden World Cup final after a series of impressive performances, marking a milestone for the team.

India reached the final with a thrilling victory over Australia, successfully chasing down 339 thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 127. Key figures like Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma add significant value, with Sharma topping the tournament's wicket tally. South Africa stormed into the final after a dominant win against England, highlighted by Laura Wolvaardt's remarkable 169 and Marizanne Kapp's five-wicket haul.

Head-to-head, India and South Africa have met 34 times in women's ODIs, with India prevailing in 20 encounters. Notably, South Africa defeated India in their league stage meeting this tournament, setting up a compelling contest for the trophy.

Both teams are expected to stick with their successful semifinal lineups. India will likely feature Shafali Verma in the playing eleven, while South Africa should maintain a settled side led by Wolvaardt, with Anneke Bosch and the outstanding bowling duo of Khaka and Mlaba.

IND vs SA Predicted Playing XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.