Cricket IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Why was Dasun Shanaka not Given Run Out in Super Over? Explained By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 0:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka saw a bizarre incident, as the Super Over had a moment of confusion in the field.

In the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, both teams delivered an electrifying contest that ended in a tie and was decided by a Super Over. India, batting first, posted a commanding total of 202/5 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the standout performer with a blazing 61 off 31 balls, while Tilak Varma contributed an unbeaten 49 off 34. Sanju Samson's lively 39 also boosted India's innings.

Sri Lanka's reply was powered by a magnificent century from Pathum Nissanka, who scored 103 off 54 balls, setting a new record for most 50-plus scores in the T20 Asia Cup. Alongside him, Kusal Perera played a vital role with a quick 52, helping Sri Lanka chase down the target and equal the score at 202/5 after 20 overs.

What Happened in IND vs SL Super Over?

In the Super Over, Dasun Shanaka was Run Out clearly, but after a TV Umpire referral, the decision was reversed as the Sri Lanka batter was deemed Not Out. The Super Over continued but in the very next ball, Shanaka was held at Third Man, as the Lankans were bundled out for 2 runs. India won the match in the very first delivery and won the Super Over.

Why was Dasun Shanaka not given Run Out?

Dasun Shanaka went for an immediate review after he was given out in the Super Over. The case in here is a pretty complex one, but it was indeed the right decision from the 3rd umpire to reverse his run out.

The reason being, when the bowling umpire put his fingers up as it was deemed caught behind, the review was to check whether the batter edged the ball or not. As it was checked that the batter didn't edge it, the bowling umpire's recision was reversed. As soon as the umpire gave it out, it became a dead ball. Hence, the run out became null and void. As a result of that, Dasun was given no doubt, as originally he was not caught behind.