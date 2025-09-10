IND vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch India vs UAE Match 2 in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Cricket IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not In Playing XI? Why Only One Specialist Pacer?– Explained By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 20:13 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs UAE: India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav opting to bowl first after winning the toss.

The decision came as no surprise given the conditions, but what raised eyebrows was the team combination - Arshdeep Singh was left out, with the Men in Blue fielding just one frontline pacer in Jasprit Bumrah alongside a spin-heavy attack.

Suryakumar, explaining his choice at the toss, said the surface looked fresh but the humidity and possible dew later in the evening made bowling first a smarter option. "We're flexible as a side, but today we wanted to bowl. We got in early, trained well with a few practice sessions and a rest day, so the group is ready," he noted.

The team management has leaned heavily on spinners for this fixture, handing places to Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy. The move follows a similar approach from India's last T20I series against England, where Bumrah was the lone specialist pacer and Hardik Pandya filled in as the second seamer.

Varun Chakravarthy's inclusion was expected, given his impressive run since returning to the side last October. Kuldeep Yadav was preferred over Arshdeep for the final bowling slot, primarily due to the slow nature of UAE pitches that are traditionally spinner-friendly. With three tweakers and Hardik's seam option, the selectors felt balance could be maintained without a second frontline quick.

For Arshdeep, the exclusion may feel harsh, but conditions and match-ups dictated the call. The left-arm pacer still remains an important part of India's plans going forward, particularly in venues offering more assistance for fast bowlers.

The batting line-up also carried a blend of youth and experience, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill opening, followed by Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson in the middle order. Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya added depth, providing India flexibility in both batting and bowling.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.