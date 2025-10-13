Cricket IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4: India Edge Closer to 2-0 Series Sweep After Gritty Bowling Display Against West Indies By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 22:01 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs WI 2nd Test: India's bowlers rose to the occasion on a docile surface in New Delhi, putting the hosts within touching distance of a 2-0 series victory against the West Indies on the fourth day of the second Test. Chasing 121 for victory, India closed the day at 63 for 1, needing just 58 more runs to complete a clean sweep on Tuesday.

The day belonged to India's disciplined bowling attack, which toiled relentlessly for over 118 overs on an unresponsive Feroz Shah Kotla pitch before eventually dismissing the visitors for 390 in their second innings. Jasprit Bumrah (3/44), Kuldeep Yadav (3/104), Ravindra Jadeja (1/102), Mohammed Siraj (2/43), and Washington Sundar (1/80) shared the spoils in a collective effort that showcased patience and persistence.

Set a modest target in the evening session, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) early, caught in the deep, but KL Rahul (25)* and Sai Sudharsan (30)* steadied the innings with calm, risk-free batting. The pair looked in control as the hosts opted not to rush the chase in fading light, ensuring a strong position heading into the final day.

Earlier, the West Indies staged a commendable fightback, led by John Campbell (115 off 199) and Shai Hope (103 off 214), who stitched together a resilient 177-run stand for the third wicket. Their partnership frustrated the Indian bowlers through the morning session before the introduction of the second new ball shifted momentum in India's favor. Siraj and Bumrah exploited the hardness of the ball to remove set batters, triggering a late collapse.

Lower-order contributions from Jayden Seales (32) and *Justin Greaves (50)**, who added 79 runs for the final wicket, stretched the game into the fifth day. Despite the partnership, the Indian attack maintained composure, eventually wrapping up the innings to leave a straightforward target.

The surface offered little assistance throughout the day, with minimal turn or bounce for the spinners. Campbell's dismissal - attempting a reverse sweep off Jadeja - opened the door for India, while Hope's resistance was eventually undone by sharp short-pitched bowling from Bumrah and Siraj.

While the West Indies will take heart from their twin centuries, India's bowlers deserve full credit for staying relentless on a lifeless pitch. With 58 runs left to chase, Rohit Sharma's men look well poised to seal another commanding home series win.