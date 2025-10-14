English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5 Session Timings: What Time Will India-West Indies Delhi Test Start? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

IND vs WI 2nd Test: India are on the verge of wrapping up a commanding win in the second Test against West Indies in Delhi, heading into the final day needing only 58 runs to clinch the series 2-0.

At stumps on Day 4, the hosts stood at 63 for 1, with KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan guiding the innings after an early setback. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply in the opening over, but Rahul's composure and Sudharsan's calm approach helped India regain full control of the chase.

IND vs WI 2nd Test
IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5 Session Timings, Photo: PTI

The fourth day, however, belonged largely to West Indies' middle order, who displayed character after being forced to follow on. Openers John Campbell and Shai Hope led the resistance with fighting centuries-Campbell scoring a fluent 115 and Hope crafting a patient 103. Their partnership gave West Indies some much-needed stability, helping them cross the 300-run mark.

But once that stand was broken, India's bowlers reasserted dominance. Kuldeep Yadav's spin variations and Jasprit Bumrah's relentless accuracy ensured regular breakthroughs. Kuldeep finished with three wickets, while Bumrah's reverse swing rattled the lower order. Just when it seemed West Indies would fold quickly, Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales combined for a gritty 79-run partnership for the last wicket-stretching India's wait for victory and adding a touch of defiance to the visitors' performance.

As the match heads into its final phase, India's task is straightforward: score the remaining 58 runs to secure yet another home series win. For West Indies, pride and discipline will be at stake as they aim to delay the inevitable. With a flat surface and experienced batters at the crease, India are firm favorites to complete the job early on Day 5 and underline their supremacy in red-ball cricket.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Session Timings, Day 5: What are the Session Times in India?

Play on Day 5 is scheduled to resume at 9:30 AM IST. The day's proceedings are expected to go on until 4:30 PM IST in the evening.

Full Day Session-Wise Schedule

Item Start (IST) End (IST) Duration
1st session 9:30 AM 11:30 AM 2 hours
Lunch Break 11:30 AM 12:10 PM 40 minutes
2nd session 12:10 PM 2:10 PM 2 hours
Tea break 2:10 PM 2:30 PM 20 minutes
3rd session 2:30 PM 4:30 PM 2 hours
Half-hour extension 4:30 PM 5:00 PM 30 minutes

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Story first published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 7:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 14, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out