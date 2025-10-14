PAK vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Session Timings: What Time Will Pakistan-South Africa Lahore Test Resume? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5 Session Timings: What Time Will India-West Indies Delhi Test Start? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

IND vs WI 2nd Test: India are on the verge of wrapping up a commanding win in the second Test against West Indies in Delhi, heading into the final day needing only 58 runs to clinch the series 2-0.

At stumps on Day 4, the hosts stood at 63 for 1, with KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan guiding the innings after an early setback. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply in the opening over, but Rahul's composure and Sudharsan's calm approach helped India regain full control of the chase.

The fourth day, however, belonged largely to West Indies' middle order, who displayed character after being forced to follow on. Openers John Campbell and Shai Hope led the resistance with fighting centuries-Campbell scoring a fluent 115 and Hope crafting a patient 103. Their partnership gave West Indies some much-needed stability, helping them cross the 300-run mark.

But once that stand was broken, India's bowlers reasserted dominance. Kuldeep Yadav's spin variations and Jasprit Bumrah's relentless accuracy ensured regular breakthroughs. Kuldeep finished with three wickets, while Bumrah's reverse swing rattled the lower order. Just when it seemed West Indies would fold quickly, Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales combined for a gritty 79-run partnership for the last wicket-stretching India's wait for victory and adding a touch of defiance to the visitors' performance.

As the match heads into its final phase, India's task is straightforward: score the remaining 58 runs to secure yet another home series win. For West Indies, pride and discipline will be at stake as they aim to delay the inevitable. With a flat surface and experienced batters at the crease, India are firm favorites to complete the job early on Day 5 and underline their supremacy in red-ball cricket.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Session Timings, Day 5: What are the Session Times in India?

Play on Day 5 is scheduled to resume at 9:30 AM IST. The day's proceedings are expected to go on until 4:30 PM IST in the evening.

Full Day Session-Wise Schedule

Item Start (IST) End (IST) Duration 1st session 9:30 AM 11:30 AM 2 hours Lunch Break 11:30 AM 12:10 PM 40 minutes 2nd session 12:10 PM 2:10 PM 2 hours Tea break 2:10 PM 2:30 PM 20 minutes 3rd session 2:30 PM 4:30 PM 2 hours Half-hour extension 4:30 PM 5:00 PM 30 minutes

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).