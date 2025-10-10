Cricket IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs West Indies on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 8:10 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India aim to continue their dominance and complete a clean sweep as they face West Indies in the 2nd Test, starting from Friday (October 10) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The series holds added importance as it kickstarts India's home campaign in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With a strong record against the Caribbean side and a point to prove after last year's whitewash in New Zealand, the hosts will be determined to reassert their Test dominance.

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Schedule

Date: October 10, 2025 to October 14, 2025

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Toss Time: 9:00 AM IST

Match Start: 9:30 AM IST

Team News

India enter the 2nd Test in Delhi riding high from a dominant win in Ahmedabad, expected to retain their squad with emphasis on testing young talent like Nitish Kumar Reddy's seam skills and Sai Sudharsan under scrutiny for recent low scores-both receiving backing from captain Shubman Gill. The black-soil pitch is forecast to support spin from early on, favouring the hosts' strong spin attack led by Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies, facing deep struggles with form and mindset, could consider introducing left-arm seamer Jediah Blades to strengthen their attack, but no major batting changes are expected amid calls for better preparation and discipline from head coach Daren Sammy. With India focusing on World Test Championship points and squad depth, the visitors face a formidable challenge to avoid another swift defeat.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Predicted Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast

India

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test will Telecast on the Star Sports network from 9:30 am IST in India. The match can also be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

The IND vs WI 2nd Test will be telecast on TNT Sports and the match starts from 5 am BST in the United Kingdom.

USA

The India vs West Indies Test series will telecast on Willow TV and the live-streaming is available on Willow TV app in the USA. The match starts at 12 am ET/9 pm PT.