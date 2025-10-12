IND vs WI: West Indies pacer Jayden Seales handed Punishment after ICC Code of Conduct breach

Why is Virat Kohli rumoured for IPL retirement? What are the Main Reasons behind the decision?

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point by the ICC for breaching Level 1 of its Code of Conduct on the opening day of the second Test against India in New Delhi.

The incident happened in the 29th over of India's first innings when Seales, after fielding the ball on his follow-through, threw it at Yashaswi Jaiswal and hit him on the pads.

The charge was levelled by the match officials, on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Alex Wharf, and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, under Article 2.9, relating to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match".​

Seales contested the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft, leading to a formal hearing. He argued that his throw was an attempt at a run out, but replay evidence convinced the match referee that the throw was unnecessary and inappropriate, as the batter was within the crease at the time.

This resulted in one more demerit point added to Seales' record-his previous demerit point came during a Test against Bangladesh in December 2024. The ICC clarified that accumulating four or more demerit points within 24 months triggers suspension points and possible bans.

After Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies in New Delhi, India firmly remain in control. India declared their first innings at a massive 518 for 5, with Yashaswi Jaiswal scoring 175 and Shubman Gill unbeaten on 129. West Indies struggled initially in their reply, being bowled out for 248 in first innings, with Kuldeep Yadav taking a five-wicket haul.

In their second innings after follow-on, West Indies have shown resilience through a strong partnership between John Campbell (87*) and Shai Hope (66*), scoring 173 for 2 by stumps and reducing India's lead to 97 runs. Despite this fightback, India remain in control and are the favourites to win the match and the series.