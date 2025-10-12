Why is Virat Kohli rumoured for IPL retirement? What are the Main Reasons behind the decision?

Cricket IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana creates two Fresh Records after completing 5000 ODI Runs By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Smriti Mandhana etched her name deeper into cricketing history by becoming only the fifth woman in the world and the second Indian women batter to reach 5,000 runs in ODIs. Her latest feat came during India's dominant batting performance against Australia in the Women's World Cup 2025 clash at Visakhapatnam.

Opening alongside rising star Pratika Rawal, Mandhana gave India a powerful start. The pair stitched together a commanding 155-run partnership for the first wicket-India's fourth-highest opening stand ever against Australia in Women's ODIs. Mandhana scored 80 off 66 balls with nine fours and three sixes, while Rawal added a brisk 75. Their partnership powered India to set an imposing platform early in the innings.

Smriti Mandhana becomes youngest and quickest to 5000 ODI Runs

Mandhana reached her 33rd ODI half-century en route to multiple personal milestones. She became the first woman to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year and soon after crossed the 5,000-run landmark in ODIs. At just 29, she achieved the milestone in her 112th innings and on her 5,569th ball, making her the youngest and fastest batter in women's cricket history to reach the mark.

Before Mandhana, only four women had ever crossed 5,000 ODI runs: West Indies' Stafanie Taylor, New Zealand's Suzie Bates, England's Charlotte Edwards, and India's Mithali Raj. Mandhana's incredible run places her alongside these iconic names, reaffirming her status as one of the modern greats.

Most Runs in Women's ODIs

Mithali Raj - 7805 Charlotte Edwards - 5992 Suzie Bates - 5925 Stefanie Taylor - 5873 Smriti Mandhana - 5022

The southpaw has been under pressure for lack of runs in the Women's World Cup. After scoring back-to-back hundres against the Aussies prior to the World Cup, Mandhana scored only 54 runs in the previous three matches of the World Cup. But against the Aussies, she showed her class again, as her 80 helped India to put a massive score of 330 runs, which is India Women's highest total in the World Cup.