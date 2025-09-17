Cricket India A Steady on Day 2 Against Australia A, Narayan Jagadeesan Shines By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 18:20 [IST]

India A ended the second day of their ongoing unofficial Test against Australia A in promising fashion, reaching 116 for 1 in 30 overs. The highlight of the day was Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan, who remained unbeaten on 50 off 95 balls.

He shared a composed opening partnership of 88 runs with Abhimanyu Easwaran, who contributed 44 runs, giving India A a solid start after Australia A declared their first innings at 532/6 in 98 overs.

Jagadeesan's innings was marked by patience and calculated stroke play, allowing India A to weather the early threat posed by the visiting bowlers. The opening stand set the tone for a measured approach, giving India A a platform to build on in the remaining sessions.

Australia A had earlier seen contributions from their top order, with Sam Konstas reaching a century on Day 1. The momentum continued into Day 2 as Josh Philippe followed suit, scoring an unbeaten 123 runs off just 87 deliveries. Philippe's innings was aggressive and eye-catching, featuring 18 boundaries and 4 sixes, showcasing his dominance against the India A bowling attack.

Among the Indian bowlers, spinner Harsh Dubey emerged as the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 141 runs in 27 overs. Dubey's disciplined lines and variations kept the Australian batters in check and ensured that India A remained within touching distance despite the hefty first-innings total posted by the visitors.

The unofficial Test has highlighted the depth of talent in both squads, with players stepping up in crucial moments. Jagadeesan's unbeaten half-century and Philippe's counter-attacking ton underline the competitive nature of this encounter, while the bowling performances, particularly from Dubey, reflect the challenges that both teams face on a track offering opportunities for both spin and pace.

With the game finely poised at the close of Day 2, India A will be looking to build on their steady start, while Australia A aims to regain momentum in the remaining sessions. The battle promises to be an exciting contest of skill, patience, and temperament as both sides prepare for a gripping finish.