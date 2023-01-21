India cricketer Umesh Yadav duped of Rs 44 lakh by ex-manager, registers FIR; police begins probe

As per reports, the right-arm seamer was cheated by his friend, whom the cricketer appointed his manager, under the pretext of purchasing a plot in Nagpur.

Umesh Yadav RBI employee

Umesh Yadav was back in 2017, appointed as an assistant manager in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Nagpur office. He's also featured in the RBI Ombudsman TV commercials.

Police begins probe after Umesh Yadav's complaint

The city police confirmed on Saturday (January 21) that they have registered a case against Shailesh Thakre for cheating on a complaint lodged by Yadav. Thakre (37) is a resident of Koradi and a friend of Yadav. No arrest has been made yet.

After Yadav was selected as a member of the Indian cricket team, he appointed his friend Thakre as his manager on July 15, 2014, as the latter was unemployed, the official said quoting the First Information Report (FIR).

"Thakre gained the trust of Yadav over time. He started handling all the financial affairs of Umesh Yadav. He used to handle Yadav's bank account, income tax and other financial tasks," he said.

The official said Yadav was looking for land for buying in Nagpur and asked Thakre. "Thakre located a plot in a barren area. He told Yadav he would get it for Rs 44 lakh. Yadav deposited Rs 44 lakh in Thakre's bank account. However, Thakre purchased the plot in his name," he said.

When Yadav learnt about the fraud, he asked Thakre to transfer the plot in his name but the latter refused to oblige. He also refused to return the money, the official said.

"Yadav lodged a complaint with police in Koradi, following which a case was registered under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and thereby dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code," the official added.

(With PTI inputs)