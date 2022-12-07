Check Out: Full list of top searched sports events in India for 2022

Cricket
By

Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most searched sports event in India for the year 2022. IPL has been the most popular event in India for a long time given the amount of attraction and interest it creates in the people, and that has reflected in their online activities as well.

Indian people have searched for IPL more than any other sports event in the World. After the IPL, the ongoing FIFA World Cup is the most searched event. IPL's peak trend was in the month of April to June, while the FIFA World Cup has overtaken that from November 18 onwards. From an interest score of 9 till 18th November, it has touched 100 in the most recent week.

Here we take a look at all the sports events that has trended in India in this year-

Rank Sports Event Trending Time Most popular sub-regions
1. Indian Premier League April to June Lakshadweep, Odisha
2. FIFA World Cup November 18 to present Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, West Bengal
3. Asia Cup August to September Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tripura
4. ICC T20 World Cup October to November Odisha, Tripura, Assam
5. Commonwealth Games July to August Assam, Uttarakhand, Andaman, Haryana
6. Indian Super League February to March, October onwards Lakshadweep, Kerala, Goa, West Bengal
7. Pro Kabaddi League October onwards Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu
8. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup March to April Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh
Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 19:26 [IST]
