India only team to win World Cups in 60-over, 50-over & 20-over tournaments

While the West Indies had won the first two editions, Kapil Dev’s India bagged the third by beating the same Caribbeans in 1983. The final of the 1983 edition played at Lord’s was the last time a 60-over ODI match was played.

From the next World Cup played in India and Pakistan in 1987, matches were reduced to 50 overs per innings and the tradition has continued ever since.

India won their second World Cup title in ODIs 28 years later under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and it was a 50-over tournament. And also in 2007, the Men in Blue had gone on to win the inaugural world tournament in T20Is in South, also under the leadership of Dhoni.

This means India are the only side in the world who have won World Cups in 60-over, 50-over and 20-over tournaments. This is something even the mighty Australians haven’t been able to achieve (all their ODI WCs have come in the 50-over format and they are yet to win the World T20I).

Windies can match India’s feat if they can win a 50-over World Cup

Only one team can equal this unique feat of India and that is the West Indies. They have won the 60-over and 20-over (2012 and 2016) world tournaments two times each but have not won a WC in the 50-over format.

The closest they have come to the WC in 50 overs was in 1996 when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-finals. Jason Holder’s side now has to complete the crown trio by winning a 50-over WC and given the explosive side the Windies have picked this year, it might not look as unlikely as it used to in the not-so-distant past.

Other than the Windies, nobody else have the scope to match India’s record since the world no more plays 60-over games.