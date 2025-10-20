India, Pakistan, Australia and More: Who are the Oldest Test Debutants? Check Full List

Asif Afridi, born on December 25, 1986, in Peshawar, Pakistan, is a left-arm orthodox spinner and left-handed batsman who made his Test debut for Pakistan at the age of 38 years and 299 days during the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on October 20, 2025.
This makes him the second-oldest Test debutant for Pakistan. He received his cap from Shaheen Shah Afridi and replaced Hasan in the lineup, with Pakistan winning the toss and electing to bat first.
Despite making his debut at the age of 38 years, Asif comes nowhere close to being the oldest debutant in the history of the game. The oldest Test debutant ever among these nations remains James Southerton of England, who made his debut at the age of 49 years 119 days in 1877.
At 41, left-arm spinner RJD Jamshedji made his Test debut against England in Mumbai, becoming India's oldest debutant, known for his control and guile on turning pitches.
At 47, off-spinner Miran Bakhsh debuted against India in Lahore, stunningly defying age with his accuracy and stamina, becoming Pakistan's oldest Test debutant and a symbol of perseverance.
James Southerton, aged 49, debuted in the first-ever Test at Melbourne against England, etching his name in history as cricket's oldest debutant and a pioneer of spin bowling.
At 40, South African pacer Omar Henry debuted against India in Durban post-apartheid, marking both a symbolic and sporting milestone as the nation returned to international cricket.
Aged 39, Sri Lanka's D.S. de Silva debuted against England in Colombo, offering experience and stability in the nation's maiden Test, reflecting maturity in the island's cricketing dawn.
At 38, New Zealand's Herb McGirr debuted against England in Auckland, showcasing late-blooming talent with both bat and ball as the Kiwis entered the Test arena for the first time.
Aged 42, Nelson Betancourt made his Test debut versus England in Port of Spain, providing leadership and poise as West Indies took their early steps into Test cricket's elite stage.
