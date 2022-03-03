India Playing 11 (Predicted) for 1st Test against Sri Lanka: Focus on Kohli, Ashwin, Shreyas at Mohali

It’s a nice landmark to have for a player who has put the primacy back to Test cricket. It will be a cherished moment for Kohli and the whole team will be rightly celebrating it too.

At first, the BCCI had decided to stage the match behind closed doors, leading to severe protest from fans that such a momentous Test would be played in front of an empty gallery.

However, the BCCI reversed the decision later and, in consultation with the authorities, has decided to allow 50 per cent crowd in the PCA Stadium.

“The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations and in present circumstances, is based on various factors.

“I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match,” he said.

Kohli is also just 38 runs short of reaching the landmark of 8000 Test runs and he currently has 7962 runs from 99 Test matches at an average of 50.3 with 27 centuries.

But beyond those personal milestones, India have a Test match to win and the team management will be keen to field the best 11 at Mohali against the Lankans.

So, here is India’s predicted 11 for the first Test against Sri Lanka at Mohali.

India Playing 11 (predicted): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.