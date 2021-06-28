'Touchdown Sri Lanka', Hardik Pandya shares Instagram post as Team India lands in Colombo

Senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared an Instagram story captioned: "Touchdown, Sri Lanka, Colombo."

Team India will be playing three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in the island nation. With regular skipper Virat Kohli and the red ball side, currently touring England, Dhawan will have pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy.

The BCCI had named a 20-member squad for the Sri Lanka tour that has all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batsman Manish Pandey and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal from the senior lot.

Young guns like Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and rookie pacer Chetan Sakariya expectedly feature in the side that also has two wicket-keeper batsmen in the young Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

A day prior to the departure, during the virtual press conference, Dhawan had said that this was "a nice blend of experience and youth."

According to the Sri Lanka Cricket website, the Indian team will be in room quarantine from June 29 to July 1 and then there will be phased out training from July 2 to 4 and subsequently team training from July 5. They will also play intra-squad simulated games to get acclimatised with the pitch and weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

(With PTI inputs)