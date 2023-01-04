India Selection Panel: Full List of Candidates Interviewed by CAC

Until 18 November 2022, Chetan Sharma was the chief selector, while Debashish Mohanty, Harvinder Singh and Sunil Joshi were the other members in the panel. But this panel was sacked after an unsuccessful 2022 T20 World Cup.

The BCCI invited applications for the selection committee in November and received several applications. The CAC has interviewed several shortlisted candidates to form a five-member selection committee.

Ajay Ratra, Amay Khurasiya, Connor Williams, Shiv Sundar Das and Sridharan Sharath along with former members Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh are among the candidates interviewed for India's senior men's selection panel, as per ESPNCricinfo.

BCCI appointed CAC's questions for Selectors: Plan beyond Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant replacement in Test

Sharath, former Tamil Nadu batter has emerged as a strong contender to replace Sunil Joshi from South Zone as the latter chose against re-applying. If Sharath gets the job, he will be elevated as he is currently the chairman of the junior men's team panel.

It is likely that SS Das will replace his former teammate Debasis Mohanty from the East Zone, with who he played for India and Odisha.

Candidates like Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh and Subroto Banerjee also applied for the job, but are yet to be interviewed.

The shortlisted candidates made presentations before the CAC panel, which will be submitting its recommendations to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later this week.

Candidates Shortlisted For India Selection Committee

• Chetan Sharma

• Harvinder Singh

• Amay Khurasia

• Ajay Ratra

• Shiv Sundar Das

• Sridharan Sharath

• Connor Williams

• Salil Ankola

• Mukund Parmar

• Sameer Dighe