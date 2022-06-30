India squad for T20I & ODI series against England announced: Rohit Sharma returns as captain

India is set to take on England in a three-match T20 International series and three-match One Day International series after the conclusion of the rescheduled fifth Test match.

Rohit Sharma, who misses out the fifth Test after testing positive for covid-19, returns as captain of the T20 and ODI side. With several of the Test players being rested for the first T20I, the selection committee has opted for two T20 squads. For the first match, the players part of the Ireland series has been retained. The full strenght side will be available from the second T20I.

While Rohit will lead the side for all games, the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will be part of the squad from the second T20I.

In a statement from BCCI, secretary Jay Shah said, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England to be played after the fifth Test."

India vs England:

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

India tour of England 2022:

S. No. Day Date Match Venue 1. Thursday 7th July 1st T20I Southampton 2. Saturday 9th July 2nd T20I Birmingham 3. Sunday 10th July 3rd T20I Nottingham 4. Tuesday 12th July 1st ODI Oval, London 5. Thursday 14th July 2nd ODI Lord's London 6. Sunday 17th July 3rd ODI Manchester