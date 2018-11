India tour of Australia: Here's full schedule of 3 T20Is, 4 Tests, 3 ODIs

New Delhi, Nov 9: Team India will be touring down under for a full-fledged series against Australia. Captain Virat Kohli and his boys will be playing three twenty20 internationals followed by a four-match Test series and finally three one-day internationals in Australia.

The T20I series begins November 21 while the first Test starts from December 06 and the fourth and final match begins January 3.

It will be another big overseas tour for captain Kohli-led side as they are looking for a series win. Team India, which is ranked No. 1 in the Tests, boasts of confidence and promise and being termed favourites for the bigger format of the game.

Australia aren't having the best of the days on the field, especially after their seasoned campaigners Steve Smith and David Warner were suspended for a year for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The Aussies lost the Test and T20I series against Pakistan in UAE recently and India must be hoping to exploit the conditions in Australia and improve their record.

Young Prithvi Shaw who made a dream debut at home against Windies has also been included in India's Test squad. All-rounder Hardik Pandya who sustained an injury during the Asia Cup has not been inducted in the team.

Also, the selectors have dropped MS Dhoni from the T20I squad and the veteran cricketer won't be travelling with Team India.

Channel: Sony/ESPN Network

Live Streaming: Sonyliv.com

Here's the full schedule of India's tour of Australia:

Twenty20I series 1st T20I - November 21: Brisbane Cricket Ground - 01:50 PM (IST) 2nd T20I - November 23: Melbourne Cricket Ground - 01:20 PM (IST) 3rd T20I - November 25: Sydney Cricket Ground - 01:20 PM (IST) Team for 3 T20Is against Australia Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed. Test series 1st Test - December 06: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 05:30 AM (IST) 2nd Test - December 14: Optus Stadium, Perth - 7:50 AM (IST) 3rd Test - December 26: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne - 5:00 AM (IST) 4th Test - January 03: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 05:00 AM (IST). Team for Four Test match series against Australia Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. ODI Series 1st ODI - January 12: Sydney Cricket Ground - 08:50 AM (IST) 2nd ODI - January 15: Adelaide Oval - 09:20 AM (IST) 3rd ODI - January 18: Melbourne Cricket Ground - 07:50 AM (IST). India's ODI squad hasn't been announced yet.