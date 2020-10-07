India Tour of Australia 2020-21 (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is, 4 Tests) to begin from November 26: Report

Now, it has been learnt that the highly-anticipated India-Australia series could start as early as November 26 with one-day games.

As per the previous schedule, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side was supposed to play 3 T20Is with Australia in October and return home. Later in December, Kohli and his band were to travel to the Australian shores for the Test and ODI series.

As per ESPNCricinfo report, the tour will begin with a 3-match ODI series, starting November 26; while the T20I series will start on December 04. The first Test series, the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will then take place on December 17. The opening Test match will in all possibility be a pink-ball match at the Adelaide Oval.

India tour of Australia Tentative Schedule:

ODI Series:

1st ODI: November 26

2nd ODI: November 28

3rd ODI: November 30

T20I Series:

1st T20I: December 04

2nd T20I: December 06

3rd T20I: December 08

- Pink Ball warm-up match

Test Series:

1st Test: December 17 to 21 (D/N)

2nd Test: December 26 to 30 (Boxing Day)

3rd Test: January 7 to 11

4th Test: January 15 to 19

Team India will fly to Australia directly from Dubai from the bio-secure bubble after the IPL 2020, which is being played in the UAE.

It is also been reported that the players who are not a part of the IPL 2020 campaign in UAE, will be called up and quarantined in Dubai before being assembled with the rest of the players for the flight to Australia.