India Tour of Australia 2020-21 (3 T20Is, 4 Tests, 3 ODIs): Full Schedule, Dates, and Venues

Team India will play 3 T20Is, 4 Tests and 3 ODIs in Australia. They will first play a T20I series in October and return home. Later in December, Kohli and his band will travel to the Australian shores for the Test and ODI series.

Australia to host Afghanistan & India for Tests

Australia's Test summer will begin with an inaugural showdown with Afghanistan in Perth. The Gabba in Brisbane will be hosting the opening match of a highly anticipated four-Test series against India on December 3-7.

Adelaide will host the second Test against India on December 11-15, which will be the first-ever pink-ball meeting between the two countries, and India's first on foreign soil. The Aussies are undefeated in seven day-night Test matches, all played at home, while India thrashed Bangladesh at home in their first and so-far only day-night Test last November.

The traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests are scheduled to follow at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) respectively.

This time India will not play a Test match at Perth, venue of Australia's lone victory by 146 runs during the 2018-19 series. However, India will play an ODI match at the OPTUS stadium.

Australia will start their summer Test programme with a series against Afghanistan, and it will be the first time Aussies will be playing the Asian nation in a Test match. This will be a day-night affair and is scheduled to be held at the Perth Stadium from November 21.

There is a four-day break before the two sides meet in the first match of a three-game ODI series at the Perth Stadium. The series continues with matches at the MCG (January 15) and the SCG (January 17).

Here's the full schedule of India tour of Australia:

3 T20I Series:

1st T20I - October 11 @ Brisbane

2nd T20I - October 14 @ Canberra

3rd T20I - October 17 @ Adelaide

Afghanistan vs Australia Test - November 21-25 @ Perth Stadium

India Vs Australia (Test & ODI series)

1st Test: December 3-7 @ Gabba Stadium

2nd Test (D/N): December 11-15 @ Adelaide Oval

3rd Test: December 26-30 @ Melbourne Cricket Ground

4th Test: January 3-7 @ Sydney Cricket Ground

3-ODI Series:

1st ODI - January 12 - Perth Stadium

2nd ODI - January 15 - MCG

3rd ODI - January 17 - SCG