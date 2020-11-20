India tour of Australia: Manjrekar back in commentary panel

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), who hold the broadcast rights of India's tour Down Under revealed a star-studded panel for its flagship studio show programme Extraaa Innings of which Manjrekar is a part.

The former Indian batsman has often courted controversies for his certain views on air as well as social media, with some of his comments drawing sharp reaction from the cricketing community.

Srikkanth takes a dig at Manjrekar for questioning KL Rahul's selection

In addition to Manjrekar, the Extraaa Innings will feature legends and former cricketers like Glenn McGrath, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Ajay Jadeja, Nick Knight, Mohammad Kaif, Murali Karthik, Vivek Razdan, Ajit Agarkar and Vijay Dahiya, who will share their insights with viewers through the course of the series.

Harsha Bhogle and Arjun Pandit have been roped in as English and Hindi presenters respectively along with Erin Holland who will be the on-ground presenter for the series.

Viewers in India will get to experience both world feed commentary from Australia with Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist as well as customized English and Hindi commentary from SPSN's band of panelists.

SPSN has also tied up with Fox Sports Australia and will feature their eminent panelists like Allan Border, Isa Guha and Brendan Julian on Extraaa Innings.

Viewers in Australia will also get to enjoy SPSN's Hindi commentary on Fox Sport Australia's digital platform.

The commentators for the Tamil feed will feature Arasu, Sheshadri Srinivasan, Vidhyut Sivaramakrishnan, R Sathish and Naveen Shauri while the commentators for the Telugu feed will feature RJ Hemant, Vijay Mahavadi, Gnaneshwar Rao, C Venkatesh and Illendula Ramprasad.

Team India, under Virat Kohli, who have embarked on a 69-day long tour Down Under will play three One-day Internationals, as many Twenty20s and four Test matches.

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli to be given special preference during quarantine

The series begins with the first of the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday (November 27).

Kohli will return to India after the first Test to be with wife Anushka Sharma as the first family of Indian cricket are expecting the birth of their child in January.