India tour of Sri Lanka: SL government gives clearance to host series as players test COVID negative: Reports

The series which was supposed to begin on July 14 has now been rescheduled and will now begin from July 18 after the Sri Lankan camp was hit by COVID-19. The decision to revise the itinerary was taken on the basis of health advisory after the Sri Lankan contingent detected two COVID positive cases.

India tour of Sri Lanka: BCCI, SLC announce revised dates for upcoming ODI & T20I series

Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and video analyst GT Niroshan had tested positive upon their arrival from England, forcing the two boards to reschedule.

The SL government has now given the clearance after those who were in close contact with Flower and Niroshan testest negative in the latest RTPCR test.

The Sri Lankan team has been moved to Cinnamon Grand hotel in Colombo while the Indians are stationed at Taj. As per sources, the decision has been taken to ensure a better biosecure environment. However, the two hotels are about five minutes' walk from each other.

BCCI Honorary Secretary, Jay Shah informed in an official communique last week, "We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series.

"Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket."

Meanwhile, SLC CEO, Ashley de Silva, thanked the BCCI for understanding the situation and cooperating with them.

"We are grateful to the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship," De Silva said.