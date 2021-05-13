Cricket
India tour of Sri Lanka: Probable India squad for limited-overs series; youngsters to get rewarded

By

New Delhi, May 13: A completely different Indian side, without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, will be touring Sri Lanka for limited-overs series in the island nation. The BCCI will pick up a completely different squad for the ODI and T20I series and pick a new captain for the side.

While Shreyas Iyer's availability is subject to fitness and he's the first choice captain but if he's not fit on time, the selectors will have to look for another captain. It is now being believed that senior cricketer and opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are in contention to lead the side in Sri Lanka.

Rahul Dravid to coach India's limited-overs side, sans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, touring Sri Lanka?

Hardik was included in the Test squad during the four-Test series at home against England to increase his bowling workload keeping the UK tour in mind.

However, the Baroda cricketer is unlikely to bowl more than an odd over or two in the shortest format or ODI in the near future.

This is why he wasn't picked up in the Test squad in the first place. But he has only grown as a match-winner in the limited-overs format and might be given the responsibility of leading the side.

While Dhawan and Pandya look the only certainty for the Indian side, speculations are rife over who all are going to be included in the side. Young guns like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan, Chetan Sakariya might get rewarded for a good show in the IPL 2021.

Here are the probables who can find a spot in the squad:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (subject to fitness), Devdutt Paddikal, N Jagadeesan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 19:51 [IST]
