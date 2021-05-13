India tour of Sri Lanka: Probable India squad for limited-overs series; youngsters to get rewarded

Hardik in contention for captaincy

Hardik was included in the Test squad during the four-Test series at home against England to increase his bowling workload keeping the UK tour in mind.

However, the Baroda cricketer is unlikely to bowl more than an odd over or two in the shortest format or ODI in the near future.

This is why he wasn't picked up in the Test squad in the first place. But he has only grown as a match-winner in the limited-overs format and might be given the responsibility of leading the side.

Youngsters to get a chance

While Dhawan and Pandya look the only certainty for the Indian side, speculations are rife over who all are going to be included in the side. Young guns like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan, Chetan Sakariya might get rewarded for a good show in the IPL 2021.

Probables on SL tour

Here are the probables who can find a spot in the squad:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (subject to fitness), Devdutt Paddikal, N Jagadeesan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.