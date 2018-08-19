India v England, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India all out for 329; onus on bowlers

Nottingham, August 19: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were involved in a massive 150-plus partnership on Day 1 and took India to a satisfying 307 for six at close. But India would still need some more runs, possibly somewhere around 400 or little above, to feel safe against this England batting line-up.

Here's MyKhel live updates of Day 2 on Sunday (August 19) from Trent Bridge. Can Rishabh Pant, who scored his first Test runs with a massive six of Adil Rashid, make it big here and he will have R Ashwin for company when the innings resumes. An exciting day in the offing for us. READ THIS IN KANNADA

Indian bowlers have adopted an excellent line against Root who has now remained on 0 for 12 balls but a short ball by Ishant break the hold -- pulled for 4 And for those who are eager to know about Pant's efforts behind the wicket - he has pulled off two neat catches and generally been tidy WICKET 2: Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 as England slip to 54/2 suddenly. Such a busy passage. WICKET 1 - Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 as England are 54/1 Two balls earlier Pujara had dropped a sitter but it did not hurt India 50 up for England as Cook square drives Ishant for 4 Welcome to the post lunch session and it's Ishant Sharma starting the proceedings At Lunch, England are 46/0 after bowling out India for 329. Behind by 283 runs.Lot of cricket coming your way. Stay tuned. Cook and Jennings are not exactly comfortable but hanging in there they are for moment and runs too are coming England start with a flurry of boundaries and reach 15 for no loss in 1.3 overs. Easy lads lot of of time India lost four wickets for 22 runs this morning. But this could just be a blessing in disguise for Indians because there's some life in the pitch and the conditions are overcast. Perhaps, time for Indian pacers to join the party India ALL OUT 329 Anderson wraps things up castling Bumrah. Now over to India bowlers. Shami is the 9th man to go as Anderson induces a skier and Broad makes no mistake. 329/9 A big inswinger from Broad ends Ashwin's stay - floors his middle stump. India are 329/8 Now that Pant is out, a lot of focus will be on how he keep wicket when England bats. Rishabh Pant's tenure comes to an end as Broad breaches his defence for 24 - played on and India are 323/7 Coupe of boundaries by Ashwin off Anderson as India go past 320 -- it's a confident start for them this English morning Ashwin brings the first 4 of the day off Stuart Broad Broad begins the day against Pant with three slips in place under grey skies. Let the excitement begin Its a 4 pm start, Lets hope no further delay Good afternoon folks. Welcome to your Day 2 coverage. There's a 15 minute delay and covers are off. So it's 3.45 pm start and hopefully rain will stay away. It's a cloudy day in Trent Bridge