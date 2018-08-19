India v England, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India look to gain further foothold

Nottingham, August 19: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were involved in a massive 150-plus partnership on Day 1 and took India to a satisfying 307 for six at close. But India would still need some more runs, possibly somewhere around 400 or little above, to feel safe against this England batting line-up.

Here's MyKhel live updates of Day 2 on Sunday (August 19) from Trent Bridge. Can Rishabh Pant, who scored his first Test runs with a massive six of Adil Rashid, make it big here and he will have R Ashwin for company when the innings resumes. An exciting day in the offing for us.

Its a 4 pm start, Lets hope no further delay Good afternoon folks. Welcome to your Day 2 coverage. There's a 15 minute delay and covers are off. So it's 3.45 pm start and hopefully rain will stay away. It's a cloudy day in Trent Bridge