Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India v England, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India look to gain further foothold

Live Blog
Written By:

Rishabh Pant made an immediate impression in Test cricket for India
Rishabh Pant made an immediate impression in Test cricket for India

Nottingham, August 19: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were involved in a massive 150-plus partnership on Day 1 and took India to a satisfying 307 for six at close. But India would still need some more runs, possibly somewhere around 400 or little above, to feel safe against this England batting line-up.

Here's MyKhel live updates of Day 2 on Sunday (August 19) from Trent Bridge. Can Rishabh Pant, who scored his first Test runs with a massive six of Adil Rashid, make it big here and he will have R Ashwin for company when the innings resumes. An exciting day in the offing for us.

03:47 pm

Its a 4 pm start, Lets hope no further delay

03:22 pm

Good afternoon folks. Welcome to your Day 2 coverage. There's a 15 minute delay and covers are off. So it's 3.45 pm start and hopefully rain will stay away. It's a cloudy day in Trent Bridge

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BCN 3 - 0 CDA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, August 19, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue