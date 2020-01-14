India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Dhawan says middle-order collapse led to crushing loss

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Highlights: Finch, Warner smash unbeaten centuries as Australia thrash India by 10 wickets | As it Happened

"We handled those first 10-15 overs very nicely. As I said that where we lost four wickets in a go, that is where the game changed for us, then we were behind the game and then we were trying to cover it, so that is where we went wrong," said Dhawan, who made a dogged 74 off 91 balls at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhawan hit a half-century before Australia pulled things back to bowl India out for 255 and then unbeaten centuries by openers David Warner (128 not out) and Aaron Finch (110) helped them overhaul the target in just 37.4 overs on Tuesday.

India lost five quick wickets after Dhawan and KL Rahul (47) had rallied the innings with their 121-run stand for the second wicket.