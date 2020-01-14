Cricket
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Dhawan says middle-order collapse led to crushing loss

By Pti
Shikhar Dhawan scored 74 off 91 balls
Shikhar Dhawan scored 74 off 91 balls

Mumbai, Jan 14: Opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday (Jan 14) said the loss of four quick wickets in the middle overs was the main reason behind India's crushing 10-wicket loss to Australia in the first ODI here.

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Highlights: Finch, Warner smash unbeaten centuries as Australia thrash India by 10 wickets | As it Happened

"We handled those first 10-15 overs very nicely. As I said that where we lost four wickets in a go, that is where the game changed for us, then we were behind the game and then we were trying to cover it, so that is where we went wrong," said Dhawan, who made a dogged 74 off 91 balls at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhawan hit a half-century before Australia pulled things back to bowl India out for 255 and then unbeaten centuries by openers David Warner (128 not out) and Aaron Finch (110) helped them overhaul the target in just 37.4 overs on Tuesday.

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Pant suffers concussion, Rahul keeps wickets in his absence

India lost five quick wickets after Dhawan and KL Rahul (47) had rallied the innings with their 121-run stand for the second wicket.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 22:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

