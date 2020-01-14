India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Live Updates: Aussies won toss, opt to bowl

Mumbai, January 14: India will be eager to take the early lead when they face Australia in the first of the three-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (January 14). India have been on a roll recently under skipper Virat Kohli, conquering South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka at home with consummate ease.

But Australia will be a completely different challenge for India considering their recent form. It is not going to be easy for India to tide over the Aussies even in their home conditions and that evenly-matched nature of the contest should offer some thrilling moments. So, stay tuned for the Live Updates of the first India vs Australia ODI through MyKhel.

Auto Refresh Feeds India (XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(Capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. Australia (XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(Capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(WK), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa Virat Kohli: We would have fielded first. It is a good challenge. We are happy to be batting first and happy with the toss. At home, I don't think anyone else challenged so much as Aussies and they had won the series last time after trailing 0-2. Quality sides will challenge you everywhere. Australia win toss and they are bowling first. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Toss is about 10 minutes away.