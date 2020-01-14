Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Live Updates: Aussies won toss, opt to bowl

Live Blog
By

India eye early lead against the Aussies at Mumbai.
India eye early lead against the Aussies at Mumbai.

Mumbai, January 14: India will be eager to take the early lead when they face Australia in the first of the three-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (January 14). India have been on a roll recently under skipper Virat Kohli, conquering South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka at home with consummate ease.

But Australia will be a completely different challenge for India considering their recent form. It is not going to be easy for India to tide over the Aussies even in their home conditions and that evenly-matched nature of the contest should offer some thrilling moments. So, stay tuned for the Live Updates of the first India vs Australia ODI through MyKhel.

Auto Refresh Feeds
01:10 pm

India (XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(Capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

01:06 pm

Australia (XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(Capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(WK), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

01:06 pm

Virat Kohli: We would have fielded first. It is a good challenge. We are happy to be batting first and happy with the toss. At home, I don't think anyone else challenged so much as Aussies and they had won the series last time after trailing 0-2. Quality sides will challenge you everywhere.

01:03 pm

Australia win toss and they are bowling first.

12:48 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Toss is about 10 minutes away.

More INDIA VS AUSTRALIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue