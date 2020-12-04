India vs Australia 1st T20 Updates: Rahul's 51, Jadeja's 23-ball 44 helps India post 161/7 in Canberra

Canberra, December 4: The first T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Friday (December 4). Australia stitched together a fine effort to bag the ODI series 2-1 with wins at Sydney and they will have a lot of confidence behind them.
Though they have lost the series, India managed a consolation win in the third ODI at the same venue on Wednesday (December 2), and will be eager to build on that victory. It could be said that India hold some edge in the shortest format as all of their stars had a good IPL 2020 for their respective teams in the UAE, and will be eager to transform that form into the international arena too.
The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, who also had an excellent one-day series, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal had really good IPL season.
However, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch etc had a rather colourless IPL 2020, but all of them roared back to form in the one-day series against India. So, this could be a roaring series.
Here are the updates from the 1st T20I:
Four! Another boundary for Finch and this time he hits it towards the long-off boundary. The Aussie captain has put some pressure on Chahar early-on.
Four! Aaron Finch gets off the mark with a boundary on the very first delivery he faced from Chahar.
2nd innings! Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short are into the middle to begin the run chase for Australia. Deepak Chahar starts with the new ball for India.
This is now the highest score for an Indian batsman batting at #7 or below in T20Is surpassing MS Dhoni's 38(18) vs England at the Wankhede in 2012. Jadeja’s highest score: T20s & IPL - 50, in IPL 2020 T20Is - 44*, today.
Ravindra Jadeja's 44* is now the highest T20I score for India by any player batting at No.7 or lower. Previous highest: 38 by MS Dhoni vs ENG in 2012. #AUSvIND— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 4, 2020
A single for Jadeja on the final ball of the innings as India post 161/7 in 20 overs. Gem of an innings from Jadeja (44* off 23 balls).
Four! Jadeja hits another boundary off Starc. He moves on to 43*.
SIX!! Jadeja hits a maximum off Starc.
Four! Jadeja is back on strike and he gets another boundary for his team.
Wicket! Sundar (7) is caught by Sean Abbott off Mitchell Starc. India 152/7 in 19.3 overs.
4! Jadeja is on fire as he ends Hazlewood's over with a boundary. 23 runs came off it. India - 150/6 in 19 overs.
SIX!! Jadeja hammers Hazlewood for a maximum over mid-wicket.
No-ball and India get a free-hit as Hazlewood oversteps. Jadeja gets a double on the next delivery. Break in the play as Jadeja seems to have hurt himself.
Four! Jadeja welcomes Hazlewood with a boundary towards extra cover.
Four! Sundar gets a boundary off Starc by getting an edge. India reach 127/6 in 18 overs.
Terrific figures for Moises Henriques as he ends his quota of four overs for 22/3. This is his best bowling performance in the T20Is.
Most half-centuries for India in T20Is 24 Virat Kohli 21 Rohit Sharma 12* KL Rahul
After 17 overs, India have reached 115/6. The last 7 overs have been pretty economical for the hosts.
Wicket! Hardik Pandya (16) tries to hit Henriques for another big shot but finds Steve Smith in the deep. India lose their 6th wicket. 111/5 in 16.5 overs.
SIX!! Hardik Pandya takes the aerial route and gets a maximum off Henriques.
India 97/5 after 15 overs, Australian bowlers have made a good comeback.
Wicket! KL Rahul perishes as the pressure of scoreboard gets the better of him. Henriques gets another wicket. India - 93/5 in 13.5 overs.
Wicket! Manish Pandey (2) tries to cut Adam Zampa over third man region and Hazlewood takes a forward diving catch. India - 90/4 after 12.4 overs.
India reach 89/3 after 12 overs, just three runs conceded by Henriques in that over and also dismissed dangerous looking Sanju Samson.
Wicket! Sanju Samson (23) tries to hit Henriques at extra cover but fails to get the elevation and Swepson takes the catch. India 86/3 in 11.1 overs.
After 11 overs, India rach 86/2.
Fifty! 12th T20I half-century for KL Rahul. This one came off 37 deliveries and he's kept India in front.
FIFTY!— BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020
A fine half-century by @klrahul11 off 37 deliveries. His 12th in T20Is.#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Pi7HCZOwQq
Four! Samson hits Abbott over extra cover region for a boundary. Brilliant shot.
7 runs came from that over bowled by Moises Henriques and India reach 75/2 after 10 overs.
Four! Boundary for KL Rahul off Swepson, the bowler might have got the big wicket of Kohli, but he's still struggling with the length. India - 68/2 after 9 overs.
SIX! Samson welcomes Swepson with a maximum over mid-wicket.
India reach 63/2 after 8 overs. Samson and Rahul will have to build a partnership today.
India should look to bat aggressively for they have a lot of depth in their batting line-up.
Only five bowling options and no Chahal. Australia playing two leggies and India playing none. Also, who’ll bat at 6?? Now that Jadeja and Sundar will be batting at 7 & 8, India should try to play a more aggressive brand of cricket. Or else...the depth is of no use. #AusvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 4, 2020
Sanju Samson is the new-man-in for India.
In the most recent IPL Samson was one of the league's most destructive hitters striking at 159 and hitting more sixes (26) than fours (21). On average Samson hit a six every 9 balls. #AUSvIND— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 4, 2020
After 7 overs, India reach 51/2. This isn't the kind of star the tourists would have wanted, especially the soft dismissal of their skipper Virat Kohli.
BIG WICKET! Virat Kohli (9) is caught and bowled by leggie Swepson. India lose their second wicket. India - 48/2 in 6.4 overs.
4 balls into his international return and Swepson has Kohli. Easy game! #AUSvIND— Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 4, 2020
KL Rahul gets a boundary off Mitch Swepson.
Here comes Mitch Swepson. The leggie is fractionally slower than Zampa (86 kph v 88 kph) and bowls slightly more wrong’uns (18% v 12%). Unlike most leggies he prefers bowling to lefties (average 21) than righties (31). #AUSvIND— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 4, 2020
12 runs, including a four and a six, came from that over bowled by Abbott. India reach 42/1 after 6 overs. Slow start for the tourists in powerplay.
Milestone! KL Rahul completes 1000 T20 runs in 2020.
2020 - KL Rahul has become only the 2nd man to record 1,000 runs in T20 cricket this year (Babar Azam). Reliable. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hhEtPo9RUq— OptaJim (@OptaJim) December 4, 2020
SIX!! KL Rahul pulls Abbott and dispatches into the stands for a maximum. Trademark Rahul shot, this.
Four! KL Rahul gets a leading edge off Abbott and gets a boundary towards third man.
Sean Abbott is introduced into the attack by captain Aaron Finch in the powerplay.
9 runs came from that over bowled by Zampa. India reach 30/1 after 5 overs.
Adam Zampa has been brought into the attack and KL Rahul welcomes him with a boundary over sweeper cover.
After 4 overs, India reach 21/1. Rahul -11* & Kohli - 7*.
Four! Kohli gets a boundary off Hazlewood towards mid-wicket.
Bowled! Shikhar Dhawan (1) has been clean bowled by Starc. He misses the ball completely and the ball hits the off-stumps. It was bowled at appx. 90MPH India 11/1 in 2.5 overs.
Four! KL Rahul hits first boundary of the match as he gets a four towards third man region off Starc.
Hazlewood bowls a tight over as he concedes just 2 from it. After 2 overs, India reach 6/0.
1st innings! Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul open innings for India. Mitchell Starc starts with the new ball for Australia. India - 4/0 after 1st over.
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan.
Australia (Playing XI): D'Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Virat Kohli: Great chance to have a look at a few guys. Have managed workloads of the bowlers nicely so far. We've been playing good T20 cricket, we just have to continue that. Natarajan is making his debut today. Looked composed in the third ODI. There was a reason I went to him.
Aaron Finch: Been quite a big buildup anyway. Was expected to be at this time. Not much changes. Short opens the batting, Wade at three. Phenomenal design, grateful to be able to wear it (the indigenous kit).
Big Day! T Natarajan makes his T20I debut and gets his T20I cap from Jasprit Bumrah.
Onwards and upwards!— BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020
After his ODI debut, @Natarajan_91 will today play his maiden T20I game for #TeamIndia. He gets his 🧢 from @Jaspritbumrah93 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hfDsw2Tycu
Toss Update: Australia skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to field against India in the 1st T20I.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.