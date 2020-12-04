India vs Australia 1st T20 Updates: Rahul's 51, Jadeja's 23-ball 44 helps India post 161/7 in Canberra

Canberra, December 4: The first T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Friday (December 4). Australia stitched together a fine effort to bag the ODI series 2-1 with wins at Sydney and they will have a lot of confidence behind them.

Though they have lost the series, India managed a consolation win in the third ODI at the same venue on Wednesday (December 2), and will be eager to build on that victory. It could be said that India hold some edge in the shortest format as all of their stars had a good IPL 2020 for their respective teams in the UAE, and will be eager to transform that form into the international arena too.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, who also had an excellent one-day series, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal had really good IPL season.

However, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch etc had a rather colourless IPL 2020, but all of them roared back to form in the one-day series against India. So, this could be a roaring series.

Here are the updates from the 1st T20I: