India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Carey’s run out was the changing point: Glenn Maxwell

After registering comfortable wins in the first two ODI series, the Australian team failed to chase down 303 as they were bowled out for 289.

Speaking after the loss, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said Alex Carey’s (38) run out in the 38th over changed the momentum of the game as Australia fell short by 13 runs.

A mis-communication between Carey and Maxwell saw Carey walk back to the dugout. The duo had stitched together 52 runs for the partnership, and the wicket put India back in the game. Maxwell, who played another blistering knock of 59 off 38, failed to take the home side over the line, as the hosts were bowled out.

“As a finishing batter, I feel like I’m batting in a good form. Maybe last little in one-day cricket has, obviously, changed my role a little bit. Probably the changing point was the run out with Carey which is probably 100 per cent my fault.

“Unfortunately, when you leave your side six down, it makes a littler tougher because you know one mistake and it can all turn-around pretty quickly. I think that was the probably key moment for the game. They bowled well and Bumrah is a class finisher,” Maxwell said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The all rounder also lauded spinner Adam Zampa who returned with figures of 1-45 in his 10 over spell, while he picked up seven wickets in the three-match series. “I think he has been exceptional in the last few years. He really solidified himself as one of the best leg-spinners in one-day cricket. He is accurate, he knows what he wants from his field.

“He knows what he wants from the game. Just feels like he is reading the game really well. He sticks to his strengths and puts a lot of pressure on the batsmen,” stated Maxwell.

He further added, “He has been amazing for us consistently for a long period of time. We saw how well he bowled in England. He seems to get better and better.”

Following the completion of the ODI series, Australia will now take on India in a three-match T20I series. The series will get underway on Friday.

