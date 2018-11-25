India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, As it happened: Kohli's fifty steers India to series-levelling win

Sydney, November 25: Staring at an imminent defeat after seven successive series wins on the trot, India will be hoping for yet another solid bowling performance against a brittle Australian top-order in the third and final T20 International on Sunday (November 25). At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, intermittent rain denied India a shot at levelling the three-T20I series despite being the dominant side.

Here's MyKhel's Live update of India vs Australia 3rd T20I.

India complete a six-wicket series-levelling win and a big thanks to their skipper Virat Kohli. Dinesh Karthik too played a wonderful hand. 50 for King Kohli. Run chase = Kohli. Lovely knock. India are so close to a series-levelling win. India need 52 runs off last 30 balls. Kohli and Karthik are there. Doable? Two quick wickets. KL Rahul falls to Maxwell while Rishabh Pant succumbs to a limp pull against slow ball from Andrew Tye. Wicketkeeper Carey has no trouble in catching it. Aussies are back. After 10 overs India are 92/2 and nicely placed to overhaul the target. KL Rahul who has tapered off after scoring a 100 against England a couple of months back, has started with a 6 off Coulter Nile. It's an important innings for him. Adam Zampa has bowled a wicket maiden in which a skidder castled Rohit Sharma. After seven overs India are 67/2. After 6 Power Play overs India are 67/1. They lost Dhawan for 41. Wicket No 1: Dhawan lbw Starc 41 - a great review by Australia. It was pad first and the umpire had given not out earlier. India are 67/1 Rohit brings up another six, this time of Stoinis over long-on. India raced 48 in the 5th over A four by Dhawan and the first six of the match by Rohit -- India's chase is onin right earnest. First four in India's innings - Rohit off Nathan Coulter Nile India chase is about to begin. They have Dhawan, Rohit, Kohli, Rahul, Karthik and Pant as explosive a batting line-up you can get. Can they chase 165 without nerves? By no means it was a smooth innings. But Australia have somehow managed to make 164/6 and that's a competitive total. Wicket no 6: Aus are 131/6 and Lynn is run out by a direct throw by Jasprit Bumrah to bowling end. Krunal Pandya dismissed Carey as Australia are 122/5 after 16 overs. The left-arm spinner took 4/36 in 4 overs. A really match turning spell? Wicket no 4 as Glenn Maxwell has holed out in the deep and Australia are 90/4. Krunal has 3 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav completes a fine little spell 4-0-19-1 Australia are 76/3 after 10 overs and momentum has been shifted clearly in favour of India with that three quick wickets. Crazy little stretch. Australia lose three wickets -- Finch, Short and Ben McDermott -- as they are 75/3 in 9.5 overs. Good contest here Maxwell has been reprieved by DRS on 4 -- lbw reversed on 4 A Dropped catch - Rohit spilled Finch off Krunal Pandya on 22 -- and a misfield by Bumrah that went for a 4. India are a bit sloppy here. After 6 Power Play overs, Australia are 49/0 and spin in the form of Kuldeep Yadav straightaway after PP After 5 overs, Australia are 41/0 and both Finch and Short look good here Bumrah has replaced Khaleel Ahmed and Michael Clarke believes that a total in the vicinity of 160-165 could be competitive here The true bounce on the pitch has helped batsmen to play shots on the rise in SCG. Short's straight drive off Bhuvi was a treat Finch and Short have made a boundary each as Australia are 13/0 in 1.2 overs.Pitch looks fine with not much assistance for bowlers, except a bit of bounce. Finch and Short are opening for Aus while Bhuvneshwar is starting off for India Match is about to begin. No word on rain as it is crystal clear in Sydney. Perfect for cricket. Teams: Australia 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 D'arcy Short, 3 Chris Lynn, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Ben McDermott, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Andrew Tye, 11 Adam Zampa India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 KL Rahul, 4 Virat Kohli (capt.), 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Khaleel Ahmed UPDATE AFTER TOSS: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat. They have brought in Mitchell Starc while India are unchanged. Indian and Aussie players are warming up and toss in less than 15 minutes. Finish your lunch quickly people Welcome to the Live Blog coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia. The equation is quite clear for India - win or lose the series. They are 0-1 down a defeat at Brisbane and a washout at Melbourne.