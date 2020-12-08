India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Washington Sundar traps Aaron Finch and Steve Smith in his spin web in Sydney

The tall Tamil Nadu spinner ended his full quota of 4 overs after conceding 34 runs but also bagged the important wickets of Australia captain Aaron and Smith. The spinner was the only bowler gave back-to-back jolts to the Aussies after captain Kohli elected to field against the Aaron Finch-led side.

Finch - who is making a comeback in the match after missing the previous game due to injury - opened the innings with Matthew Wade and was dismissed for a duck by Sundar. Finch had faced just a couple of balls and went back to the dugout.

Later, the off-spinner picked up another big wicket of the match when he clean bowled a dangerous-looking Steve Smith for 23. The right-handed batsman - who received a breather a couple of balls ago when wicketkeeper KL Rahul missed a stumping chance - tried to hit Sundar over the cover region but failed to read the slower one bowled by the spinner.

Smith was looking in sublime touch and stitched a 50-plus stand with Wade but he failed to convert the good start into a big knock.

Earlier in the day, Kohli won the toss and invited Finch and his men to bat first after winning the toss. India are playing with an unchanged side while Australia made a change in their playing XI. Aaron Finch replaced Marcus Stoinis in the Aussie playing xi.